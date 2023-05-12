OMAHA — The expectation is for Gretna to remain a strong boys soccer program next season when some of the area's top talent play for Gretna East.
But for now, the community — and the rest of the state — get to watch and appreciate what has been one of the most exciting collections of offensive talent the state has seen when the Dragons play in
the Class A state championship match Tuesday.
Top-ranked Gretna earned its spot in the title match with a 6-1 win against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday at Morrison Stadium.
While winning five straight matches at state over two seasons, Gretna has won by a combined 30-5 margin.
Gretna will go for back-to-back state titles on Tuesday, against the winner of Lincoln Southwest and Creighton Prep.
Next year, current Gretna juniors can remain with the Dragons, but the younger players will be assigned to a school based on where they live.
“For 13 of these guys ,they’re graduating at the end of this year,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “I have no idea what the split will do to us next year. For quite a few of them, this will be the last time to put on a Gretna High school uniform, and you just want to make sure you go out and compete.”
Gretna players Michael Stukenholtz (left), Tommy Sowinski (middle) and Maguire Perkins celebrate Sowinski's goal against Papillion-La Vista South in a Class A semifinal Friday in Omaha.
PETER BURTNETT, Lee Enterprises
Tommy Sowinski scored three goals, and Michael Stukenholtz scored one goal and had two assists on Friday. Brett Perkins and Ian Jones also had second-half goals for the Dragons.
Gretna led 3-0 at halftime, with Stukenholtz having the goal or assist on each goal.
Gretna opened the scoring 11 minutes into the match on a tap-in goal by Sowinski off a pass from Stukenholtz.
Stukenholtz made it 2-0 with nine minutes left in the first half, using his speed to score on a tight angle just off the goal post.
Sowinski scored his second of the match just 23 seconds later on a great pass from Stukenholtz.
Papio South got on the scoreboard with 20 minutes left in the second half with a goal by Colin Macke.
Gretna led in shots on goal, 12-11.
“For about 15-20 minutes I don’t think we were the better team,” Ortlieb said. “We just have front guys that when they get a glimpse they put the ball in the back of the net.”
Photos: City teams take the state soccer tournament stage
Lincoln Southwest's Derek Bestmann (4) launches the ball backward against Columbus' Nicholas Bennett (2) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Haider Saeed (3) smiles after defeating Columbus in overtime during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke (22) shoots a shot against Columbus' Jayson Spencer (10) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (10) celebrates after scoring a game-tying goal against Columbus during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg (5) points to the sky after defeating Columbus in overtime during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Dylan Beiermann (1) jumps up with Tanner Novosad (9) after defeating Columbus in overtime during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdi (right) embraces Haider Saeed (3) after defeating Columbus during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest fans react after Southwest scored the equalizing goal against Columbus in overtime during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Collin Firtton (from left), Jack Baptista, Cooper Jackson and John Hohl celebrate after Lincoln Southwest scored the equalizing goal against Columbus in overtime
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Quintin Kniss (2) traps the ball against Columbus
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Columbus' Kay Rapalo-Ortiz (left) dribbles the ball ahead for some space against Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke (right)
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Columbus' Kay Rapalo-Ortiz (left) battles for the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke (right)
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Marco Spinar (13) heads a ball backward toward goal before the shot was blocked by Columbus' Connor Kallweit (left) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Covin Votruba, 12 (left), tries to take the ball away from Cooper Williams, 13, during a game of foot-and-head-only four square outside Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxon Lund (middle) and a group of fans cheer on Gretna after a goal against Lincoln East
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Thomas Sowinski (17) avoids a slide tackle by Lincoln East's Marek Laird (left)
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Diego Reyes Barbosa (2) chases down Gretna's Jace Erdkamp (4)
during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Justin Fanton (left) crosses the ball while contested by Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Tyson Klein (4) traps the ball with his chest against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Maddux Maly (left) chases down Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Malachi Masten (11) winds up for a shot against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Drew Arehart (0) watches as a shot slips past him into the goal during a Class A boys state soccer tournament game against Papillion-La Vista South on Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Kiatura Edo (19) swings his leg in an attempt to clear the ball away from Papillion-La Vista South's Colin Macke (5) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates with fans after a goal against Lincoln Southeast during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Nathan McCashland (7) crosses the ball against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Kaden Bush (9) takes a shot on goal against Lincoln Southeast's Drew Arehart (0) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Adrian Guzman (4) chases after the ball during a Class A boys state soccer tournament game against Lincoln Southeast on Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South celebrates with fans after a goal against Lincoln Southeast during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro (right) is fouled by Papillion-La Vista South's Cole Anderson (13) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Tyson Klein (4) leaves Papillion-La Vista South's Landon Slykhius (15) behind during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) points to the sky after scoring as Lincoln East's Mason Garcia (8) reacts during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) celebrates after scoring against Lincoln East during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mason Garcia (right) battles for a ball against Gretna's Lodan Votruba (28) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) tries to get past contact by Lincoln East's Tommie Stumpff (4) during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) lines up to make one of his three goals in the Dragons' win against Lincoln East in the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) celebrates after scoring against Lincoln East during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
