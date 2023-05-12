OMAHA — The expectation is for Gretna to remain a strong boys soccer program next season when some of the area's top talent play for Gretna East.

But for now, the community — and the rest of the state — get to watch and appreciate what has been one of the most exciting collections of offensive talent the state has seen when the Dragons play in the Class A state championship match Tuesday.

Top-ranked Gretna earned its spot in the title match with a 6-1 win against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday at Morrison Stadium.

While winning five straight matches at state over two seasons, Gretna has won by a combined 30-5 margin.

Gretna will go for back-to-back state titles on Tuesday, against the winner of Lincoln Southwest and Creighton Prep.

Next year, current Gretna juniors can remain with the Dragons, but the younger players will be assigned to a school based on where they live.

“For 13 of these guys ,they’re graduating at the end of this year,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “I have no idea what the split will do to us next year. For quite a few of them, this will be the last time to put on a Gretna High school uniform, and you just want to make sure you go out and compete.”

Tommy Sowinski scored three goals, and Michael Stukenholtz scored one goal and had two assists on Friday. Brett Perkins and Ian Jones also had second-half goals for the Dragons.

Gretna led 3-0 at halftime, with Stukenholtz having the goal or assist on each goal.

Gretna opened the scoring 11 minutes into the match on a tap-in goal by Sowinski off a pass from Stukenholtz.

Stukenholtz made it 2-0 with nine minutes left in the first half, using his speed to score on a tight angle just off the goal post.

Sowinski scored his second of the match just 23 seconds later on a great pass from Stukenholtz.

Papio South got on the scoreboard with 20 minutes left in the second half with a goal by Colin Macke.

Gretna led in shots on goal, 12-11.

“For about 15-20 minutes I don’t think we were the better team,” Ortlieb said. “We just have front guys that when they get a glimpse they put the ball in the back of the net.”

