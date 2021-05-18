State soccer: A district loss fueled Gretna's fire, and now the high-scoring Dragons are Class A champs

OMAHA — One of the great goal-scoring soccer teams in state history also has a state championship that shows its all-around greatness.

Second-ranked Gretna beat No. 6 Millard North 2-1 in the Class A girls state championship match Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

Gretna was relentless at finding the back of the net in almost every match this season, scoring a Class A state-record 144 times. The Dragons scored 16 against Omaha Bryan. But Gretna scored in bunches against great teams, too, including seven against state qualifier Papillion-La Vista South, and six against defending state champion Millard West.

“It was great,” said Gretna coach Digger Hawkins of the Dragons' goal-scoring ways. “They’re so many different players that can score goals, and assists. It’s a good problem to have because we have so many good players. You take three forwards off and you bring another three forwards on and the level doesn’t drop.”

Gretna avenged its only loss of the season and won a state championship on the same day. Millard North gave Gretna its only loss two weeks ago in the district championship — 2-1 in a shootout.

That loss kept Gretna (21-1) from an undefeated season, but may have refocused the Dragons for a state title run.