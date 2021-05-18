State soccer: A district loss fueled Gretna's fire, and now the high-scoring Dragons are Class A champs

OMAHA — One of the great goal-scoring soccer teams in state history also has a state championship that shows its all-around greatness.
Second-ranked Gretna beat No. 6 Millard North 2-1 in the Class A girls state championship match Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
Gretna was relentless at finding the back of the net in almost every match this season, scoring a Class A state-record 144 times. The Dragons scored 16 against Omaha Bryan. But Gretna scored in bunches against great teams, too, including seven against state qualifier Papillion-La Vista South, and six against defending state champion Millard West.
“It was great,” said Gretna coach Digger Hawkins of the Dragons' goal-scoring ways. “They’re so many different players that can score goals, and assists. It’s a good problem to have because we have so many good players. You take three forwards off and you bring another three forwards on and the level doesn’t drop.”
Gretna avenged its only loss of the season and won a state championship on the same day. Millard North gave Gretna its only loss two weeks ago in the district championship — 2-1 in a shootout.
That loss kept Gretna (21-1) from an undefeated season, but may have refocused the Dragons for a state title run.
“We needed that,” Hawkins said. “The crowd chanted "Overrated (at districts)." That put another spark with the girls, and I’m going to say this group is far from overrated. We’re state champs, and we more than deserve it.”
To start Tuesday’s match, Gretna scored just nine minutes into the match — a goal by Sarah Weber. The Millard North goalie couldn’t pull in a ball sent into the box, and Weber blasted in the loose ball into the top of the goal from 8 yards.
That was Weber’s 48th goal of the season, adding to her Class A record total. It was the 100th career goal for the future Nebraska soccer player, coming in just three seasons.
“She’ll be missed, and she’ll certainly do some great things at the next level,” Hawkins said.
Late in the second half, Gretna scored again on a great team goal by Savannah Defini. Allison Marshall floated a ball right in front of the goal, where Defini one-touched it in for the score.
The finish to the match was intense after Millard North cut its deficit to 2-1 with 1:52 remaining. Ever Loverdige headed in a shot in front of the goal after a great ball lofted into the box by Teagan Lynch.
The Mustangs (13-8) had one more good scoring chance at the finish but couldn’t force overtime.
Gretna led in shots on goal 15-4.
It’s the fourth state title for Gretna, but the first since moving to Class A in 2019.
Hawkins said Gretna is a very deserving champion.
“I’ve been here in the U.S. for 16 years and watched some exceptional high school teams, and I’ll go on record that this team is one of the best ever high school teams,” said Hawkins, who is originally from Portsmouth, England, and followed his brother to the U.S.
