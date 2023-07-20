Lincoln-based club soccer organization 402 Development Academy is taking its historic run a step further.

402DA's under-18 team earned a dramatic 2-1 win against Solar SC (Texas) on Thursday to win Bracket A at the US Youth Soccer National championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left in the match. If the match had ended in a tie, 402DA would have finished second in Bracket A, ending its run.

Instead, 402DA is on to the national semifinals. It will play Quickstrike FC (New York) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

402DA coach Kenan Sahuric was proud of his team's effort on a day in which temperatures were above 90 degrees, with a heat index over 100. It was also the group's third game in three days.

"Conditions were tough," Kenan Sahuric said. "But we made some important plays in key moments."

Katrina Avila, also from Southwest, scored the team's other goal.

Earlier this month, 402DA's U18 team became the first team from Lincoln to win the Nebraska State Cup, and then go on to win the Regional tournament. Now, it's the first team from the Capital City to reach the semifinal stage of the national tournament.

In three games this week, 402DA won twice. The other ended in a draw.

