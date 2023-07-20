Lincoln-based club soccer organization 402 Development Academy is taking its historic run a step further.
402DA's under-18 team earned a dramatic 2-1 win against Solar SC (Texas) on Thursday to win Bracket A at the US Youth Soccer National championships in Kissimmee, Florida.
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left in the match. If the match had ended in a tie, 402DA would have finished second in Bracket A, ending its run.
Instead, 402DA is on to the national semifinals. It will play Quickstrike FC (New York) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
402DA coach Kenan Sahuric was proud of his team's effort on a day in which temperatures were above 90 degrees, with a heat index over 100. It was also the group's third game in three days.
"Conditions were tough," Kenan Sahuric said. "But we made some important plays in key moments."
Katrina Avila, also from Southwest, scored the team's other goal.
Earlier this month, 402DA's U18 team became the first team from Lincoln to win the Nebraska State Cup, and then go on to win the Regional tournament. Now, it's the first team from the Capital City to reach the semifinal stage of the national tournament.
In three games this week, 402DA won twice. The other ended in a draw.
All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 girls first-team Super-Staters
(𝑭) 𝑺𝑶𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑨 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Sophomore. The resume: Her 18 goals were the second-highest on the state champion Dragons.
Defining moments: “Sonora came through for our program time and time again in critical moments. She is ultra-confident in one-versus-one situations, combined with a tremendous amount of finishing talent.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑭) 𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: She scored 21 goals and passed for seven assists. That included two assists when Gretna beat Lincoln Southwest 5-2 in the state championship match. For her career, she’s averaging about one goal per match.
Defining moments: “We faced double-digit top 10 teams, all of which dedicated one if not two defenders to her area. Her ability to find the open space, win in the air, and distribute the ball is phenomenal.” – Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑭) 𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑫𝒀 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
Year: Junior. The resume: She ranked second in Class B with 26 goals while helping to lead Norris to a state runner-up finish. With career totals of 64 goals and 26 assists she has the Norris career scoring record. She’s committed to play at Boise State, where she was recruited to play defender.
Defining moments: “She can anticipate the next play and put herself in perfect positions to finish crosses, intercept the opponents' passes, or make a slashing run in behind the defense. Kennedy was involved in many of our attacks and showed up big for the team during big moments.” – Norris assistant coach Samantha Areman.
PHOTO BY JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑬𝒀 𝑲𝑶𝑹𝑻, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
Year: Junior. The resume: She finished with 15 goals and nine assists. That included her goal on a free kick in overtime that got the Silver Hawks to the state championship match for the first time in program history. She’s committed to play soccer at Omaha.
Defining moments: “Charley was decisive in big games with goals or assists against Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southeast and Kearney.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑨𝑽𝑨 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑨, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Senior. The resume: Makovicka was often a threat to help Gretna score on free kicks and corner kicks. The future Husker scored 11 goals and had four assists this season while helping Gretna to its third straight state championship.
Defining moments: “Defensively, Ava was one of the best players in the state. She used her athletic gifts to chase down opponents and win critical situations.” — Gretna coach Chase Hutchison.
PHOTO BY PETER BURTNETT, THE TIMES
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑰 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Sophomore. The resume: She was key to starting the Dragons’ high-powered offense, and finished with 11 goals and four assists.
Defining moments: “Defensively, Karli was one of the best players in the state during 50/50 situations and in aerial duels. Offensively, Karli was a key contributor for our build-up play as she was primarily responsible for switching the point of attack and pushing the ball forward. Her passing ability was incredible to watch as placement, pace, and touch all came together.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑫) 𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑺 𝑩𝑬𝑯𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑺, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: She stood out as a shutdown defender, while also helping on offense with seven goals and six assists for the Class B state champions.
Defining moments: “Tess was a do-it-all player and would move to forward when we needed more scoring chance during a game. But it was her calming presence in the back that helped make us a state championship team.” – Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑫) 𝑳𝑶𝑵𝑫𝑶𝑵 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: De Fini had a big role on free kicks and corner kicks for Gretna, which contributed to her finishing the season with seven goals and eight assists. She’s committed to Lipscomb.
Defining moments: “She is a complete player excelling at every aspect of the game including passing, dribbling, defending, and shooting. She has a wonderful touch on the ball and the confidence to make the special play in big moments. London thrived as our left back contributing in both phases of the game.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY PETER BURTNETT, THE TIMES
(𝑫) 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑶𝑯𝑳𝑬𝑹, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
Year: Junior. The resume: She had nine goals and a remarkable 19 assists while helping Norris to a Class B state runner-up finish.
Defining moments: "Grace is one of the most complete players in the state. She has incredible footwork and can strike a perfectly paced ball accurately with both feet. She has outstanding positional awareness so she's able to pick out passes and visualize plays that completely break down opposing defenses.” — Norris assistant coach Samantha Areman.
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑫) 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑬 𝑴𝑼𝑳𝑫𝑬𝑹, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: She has started every match for East in her three-year career, and rarely left the field. Despite playing defender, her career stats are six goals and 10 assists. She’s signed with Kansas State, having committed to the Wildcats when she was in eighth grade.
Defining moments: “In our district final against Southeast, while we were down a goal, she moved up into the midfield to help push for a goal. She then provided the assist on a kick from the half-line to the opposite winger on a heads-up play where only the two of them had locked eyes. She also provided an assist in the first game at state against Millard West, and in similar fashion moved up into the midfield to push for a goal when we needed it.” — Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑫𝑨𝑼𝑩𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
Year: Senior. The resume: She made several game-changing saves on breakaway attempts during the season. Daubman was key to Omaha Westside reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2010, including four consecutive shutouts late in the season.
Defining moments: “In the district championship against Columbus it was 2-0 to us with 20 minutes left. Columbus had a breakaway chance and Delani came out and made an outstanding save. That broke their spirit and gave us even more momentum to go on and score a third goal and wrap up the district title.” — Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford.
PHOTO BY CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
