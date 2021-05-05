 Skip to main content
Southwest will take perfect season to state following 2-1 win against Papio South
A-1 BOYS SOCCER

Southwest will take perfect season to state following 2-1 win against Papio South

The No. 2 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-1 in the A-1 district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest is still undefeated at 15-0.

The Silver Hawks scored twice in the first half. Just 8 minutes, 27 seconds into the first half Eli Rhodes scored when he finished off a run in front of the goal. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Southwest scored later in the first half on a beautiful team goal, with Quintin Kniss heading in a ball lofted to the far post from 20 yards away by Braden Lackey.

Papio South pulled within one goal in the second half with a goal by Gus Kriegler.

Southwest has made it to the state tournament in three consecutive seasons.

Check back for updates to this story and photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

