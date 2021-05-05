Southwest will take perfect season to state following 2-1 win against Papio South

The No. 2 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-1 in the A-1 district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest is still undefeated at 15-0.

The Silver Hawks scored twice in the first half. Just 8 minutes, 27 seconds into the first half Eli Rhodes scored when he finished off a run in front of the goal. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Southwest scored later in the first half on a beautiful team goal, with Quintin Kniss heading in a ball lofted to the far post from 20 yards away by Braden Lackey.

Papio South pulled within one goal in the second half with a goal by Gus Kriegler.

Southwest has made it to the state tournament in three consecutive seasons.

Check back for updates to this story and photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.