Southwest will take perfect season to state following 2-1 win against Papio South

Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Kramer (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Cole Anderson vie for the ball in the first half at the A-1 district final Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South goalkeeper Andrew Streeter (bottom) goes for the ball at the feet of Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad (9) and Titans teammate Peyton Hylok (top left) in the first half Wednesday at the A-1 district final at Seacrest Field.
The No. 2 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-1 in the A-1 district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
Southwest is still undefeated at 15-0.
The Silver Hawks scored twice in the first half. Just 8 minutes, 27 seconds into the first half Eli Rhodes scored when he finished off a run in front of the goal. It was his third goal of the tournament.
Southwest scored later in the first half on a beautiful team goal, with Quintin Kniss heading in a ball lofted to the far post from 20 yards away by Braden Lackey.
Papio South pulled within one goal in the second half with a goal by Gus Kriegler.
Southwest has made it to the state tournament in three consecutive seasons.
Check back for updates to this story and photos.
