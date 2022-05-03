Southwest girls defeat Papio South for another state soccer tourney berth

An impressive finish to the season will have the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team back in the state tournament.

The No. 4 Silver Hawks beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 in the A-4 district championship match on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest (13-2) heads to state with a lot of momentum after winning 10 of its last 11 matches.

Southwest is back where it almost always ends up at the end of the season — in the state tournament. Southwest has made the state tournament in 10 of last 11 seasons.

Senior forward Kayla Hassler scored just 5 minutes, 35 seconds, into the match. She got a step ahead of the defense and drilled a shot to the corner of the goal.

In the second half, Kennadi Williams scored with 20 minutes left in the match to make it 2-0. That’s her 12th goal of the season, the second-most on the team.

Southwest will play in the state tournament on Monday in Omaha.

