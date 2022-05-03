Southwest girls defeat Papio South, earn another state soccer berth

An impressive finish to the season will have the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team back playing in the state tournament.

The No. 4 Silver Hawks beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 in the A-4 district championship match on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest is back where it almost always ends up at the end of the season in the state tournament. Southwest has made state in 10 of last 11 seasons. The Silver Hawks will play on Monday in Omaha.

Southwest (13-2) heads to state with a lot of momentum after winning 10 of its last 11 matches, including against rival Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

A big part of that success has been because of the Southwest defense and goalie Alexa Gobel. Over its last 10 matches Southwest has only conceded one goal, which came during its only loss during that stretch, against Lincoln Southeast.

“You didn’t see it tonight, but we have been able to take control of games,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleon said. “And a big reason why is just the strength that we have defensively, and in the midfield. We moved McKenna Rathbun from forward to center defense and she has been an absolute juggernaut in the back. The reason why (opponents) don’t have a lot of shots is because she does such a good job organizing and getting people connected and denying space. She’s been an absolute general for us.”

On Tuesday, senior forward Kayla Hassler scored just 5 minutes, 35 seconds into the match. She got a step ahead of the defense, got to a ball sent ahead by Jillian Lane and drilled a shot to the corner of the goal.

“We’ve been working hard to connect the midfield lines into the forwards and being a little smarter with our runs behind the defense. That goal was evidence of that,” Nettleton said. “Kayla is really smart with how she moves between defenders and finding space. She’s very strong and athletic, which went into her favor.”

In the second half, Kennadi Williams scored with 20 minutes left in the match to make it 2-0. She scored in front of the goal on a great individual effort for her 12th goal of the season, the second-most on the team.

“I don’t have words to describe Kennadi in terms of what she can do athletically,” said Nettleton of Williams, a sophomore who has quickly become one of the top multisport athletes in the state while also playing softball and basketball.

“She’s very explosive and has good control of the ball and she plays with a level of confidence that is just amazing. And she does that, and she is the most humble person. And I think that’s what makes her such a good teammate.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.