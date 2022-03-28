Southwest boys soccer still out to be 'best program in the city,' shut out Thunderbolts

The Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team had a 17-1 record last season, with the only loss coming against Omaha South in a shootout in the state championship match.

But that team had 10 seniors, meaning the team is much different this season.

What hasn’t changed are big expectations.

“Every year the expectations are the same,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “The goals are still to go out and hopefully be the best program in the city and conference and try to make it back to the state tournament, where anything can happen. The expectations don’t change. Just next guy up.”

The season has started pretty well. With a 2-0 win against Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Aldrich Field, the Class A third-ranked Silver Hawks improved to 4-1.

That includes wins against ranked teams from Grand Island and Millard West. Southwest’s loss came to Lincoln East, 2-1.

“We’re obviously disappointed to drop that match to East, but we learned from that one, and East just lost to Southeast (on Monday), so the city and conference are still on,” Scheich said. “We just got to keep plugging away. I’m happy with the group of guys that we got. A lot of talent, and a mixture of experience and youth. The guys are really hungry to try and get back to where we were last season.”

A strength of the team is in the midfield with Leighton Jeppson, Brayden Kramer, Caedmon Schwanke and Lane Kruse.

Southwest’s goals on Monday came early and late in the match.

Just nine minutes into the match, Kramer scored on a shot from 30 yards that sailed over the goalie.

Then with nine minutes left in the match, the Silver Hawks made it 2-0. Tanner Novosad scored right in front of the goal when Pius X couldn’t clear a ball sent from the wing.

“That was just a pure hustle play in front of the goal,” Scheich said.

Backup goalie Graedon Hilton got the win. Sophomore Dylan Biermann is the regular starter at goalie, but Scheich chose to get some experience for Hilton on Monday.

