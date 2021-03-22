Southwest boys happy to be back on pitch. And more happy to be 3-0 after rivalry win

The Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team has come back in a big way with a 3-0 record to start the season.

The Silver Hawks, and every other high school soccer team in Nebraska, didn’t get to play together last year after the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I’m glad to be back,” said junior defender Leighton Jeppson. “It was heartbreaking when we didn’t get to play last year.”

On Monday the Silver Hawks won a rivalry trophy game between the two ranked teams in the city, with No. 4 Lincoln Southwest beating No. 9 Lincoln East 3-0 at Seacrest Field.

Senior Eli Rhodes struck first with a goal on a free kick to the far corner of the net in the 32nd minute. In the second half, senior Braden Lackey scored goals 12 minutes apart.

“East is obviously a great program and they have some players that we were concerned about,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “But before the match we talked about coming out with a lot of aggression and making sure we were connecting passes and winning challenges and then being clinical in front of the net, which I guess we’re pretty good at. We’ve got three goals in three straight matches, so hopefully we can keep that up.”