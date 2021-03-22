Southwest boys happy to be back on pitch. And more happy to be 3-0 after rivalry win

The Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team has come back in a big way with a 3-0 record to start the season.
The Silver Hawks, and every other high school soccer team in Nebraska, didn’t get to play together last year after the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I’m glad to be back,” said junior defender Leighton Jeppson. “It was heartbreaking when we didn’t get to play last year.”
On Monday the Silver Hawks won a rivalry trophy game between the two ranked teams in the city, with No. 4 Lincoln Southwest beating No. 9 Lincoln East 3-0 at Seacrest Field.
Senior Eli Rhodes struck first with a goal on a free kick to the far corner of the net in the 32nd minute. In the second half, senior Braden Lackey scored goals 12 minutes apart.
“East is obviously a great program and they have some players that we were concerned about,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “But before the match we talked about coming out with a lot of aggression and making sure we were connecting passes and winning challenges and then being clinical in front of the net, which I guess we’re pretty good at. We’ve got three goals in three straight matches, so hopefully we can keep that up.”
It was the first shutout of the season for Jeppson, goalie Nolan Fuelberth and the rest of the Southwest defense.
“If we keep playing like we did today, we should be able to do well for the rest of the season,” Jeppson said.
Not only does Scheich like the 3-0 record, he likes that the Silver Hawks have shown some mental toughness. Southwest rallied to beat No. 7 Grand Island 3-2 in the opener, and then beat Millard West 3-1.
“Against Grand Island, we were down 2-nil and came back and won,” Scheich said. “Millard West drew even with us and we scored two minutes after. It’s exciting to coach a group that mentally is very strong.”
Every team is in a similar spot of not having played last season. But Southwest benefits from having 10 seniors, four of which played varsity as sophomores.
“These guys take care of things themselves in terms of leadership and making sure people are held accountable, so that’s really nice,” Scheich said.
East (1-1) has just two seniors.
