The conference tournament is back, and Lincoln Southwest is the champ.

The Heartland Conference boys soccer tournament returned after not being played for a few years following the latest round of conference expansion.

In the championship match of the tournament on Thursday at Seacrest Field, Class A second-ranked Southwest scored twice in the first 16 minutes of the match and beat No. 10 Lincoln East 3-0.

In the semifinals, Southwest beat Lincoln Southeast 5-2.

Southwest coach Derek Scheich said it was exciting to have the tournament back. The regular-season results determined how the 12 teams were grouped for the tournament.

The championship match was broadcast on live TV on News Channel Nebraska.

“The Metro (Conference in Omaha) kind of has their deal and we always have to kind of sit there on the sideline,” Scheich said. “They brought it back with a twist. We don’t have the slog the Metro has where they’re playing three games in three days. The tournament is tiered, and your body of work over the course of the season puts you in the (three brackets). Whoever wins this bracket is the overall winner.

“It’s a pretty creative way to do it, and we’re very excited to be the champs this season.”

It is the fourth time in program history Southwest has won the conference tournament.

Southwest improved to 10-2, with its losses against No. 1 Gretna and No. 9 Lincoln Southeast.

In the championship match, Southwest was on the board just eight minutes into the match. In that sequence, East had a few chances to clear the ball near the goal but couldn’t get it done. Then the ball hit off the post and Lane Kruse was there to knock it in from 2 yards out for this team-leading 14th goal.

Southwest stuck again just eight minutes later. Ryder Claypool took a great pass from Caedmon Schwanke on the backside of the goal and drilled the shot for a 2-0 lead.

Both scores were the workmanlike goals that Southwest prides itself on, Kruse said.

“You have to work hard to get goals, and we want a lot of goals,” Kruse said.

Southwest’s quick start to the match gave them a great chance to win.

“A lot of teams talk about starting fast, but to actually go out and do it is exciting for us as coaches,” Scheich said. “We went out there and emphasized energy and winning the first and second balls, and then playing quick.”

East (7-5) threatened to cut into the Southwest’s lead a few times in the second half on free kicks and corner kicks but never converted.

Southwest’s final goal came with just 10 seconds left in the match by Landon Holmberg right in front of the goal.

Southwest junior goalie Dylan Beiermann got his seventh shutout of the season.