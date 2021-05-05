Southeast upends No. 4 Omaha Westside in district final behind early goal

Unranked Lincoln Southeast beat No. 4 Omaha Westside 1-0 in the A-7 boys soccer district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

With the win, the Knights (11-4) advance to state for the first time since 2013. In the 2019 season, the Knights had a 6-7 record.

The game-winner came just 8 minutes into the first half. Junior midfielder Will Petersen scored after a takeaway near the goal.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.