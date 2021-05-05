Southeast upends No. 4 Omaha Westside in district final behind early goal

Lincoln Southeast's Damien Tran (10) holds aloft the championship plaque after the Knights defeated Omaha Westside 1-0 on Wednesday during the A-7 district final at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Southeast's Will Petersen celebrates his first-half goal against Omaha Westside on Wednesday during the A-7 district championship at Seacrest Field.
Unranked Lincoln Southeast beat No. 4 Omaha Westside 1-0 in the A-7 boys soccer district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
With the win, the Knights (11-4) advance to state for the first time since 2013. In the 2019 season, the Knights had a 6-7 record.
The game-winner came just 8 minutes into the first half. Junior midfielder Will Petersen scored after a takeaway near the goal.
Photos: Lincoln Southeast shuts out Omaha Westside for A-7 district championship
