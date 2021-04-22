Southeast tests Southwest, but undefeated Silver Hawks grind out 'character win' to clinch HAC, city titles

Southwest thought it had earned a penalty with 20 minutes left when Rhodes dribbled his way past a few defenders and was ultimately pushed off the ball without a foul. Southeast tried to counterattack quickly before the Silver Hawk defense cleared it away.

Rhodes capped off the scoring in the final 4 minutes. He slipped a 25-yard free kick from the left side of the penalty area inside the near post to finish the game off.

“I am just ecstatic,” Rhodes said. “My goalie tried to tell me to go into the corner to try and waste and I just said I was going to put it on frame and see what happens.”

Lincoln Southwest finishes off its season Monday with a game against Norfolk at Speedway Village at 5 p.m. That will be its final tuneup before districts.

“We just need to keep working hard,” Rhodes said. “We need to stay focused every day in practice and go as hard as we can, because in those games at districts and state, anything can happen."

Lincoln Southeast will play its final game next Wednesday against Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

