Southeast girls soccer team defeats North Star as young Knights squad continues to improve

Sidney Wettlaufer scored the game-winning goal for the Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team on Tuesday in a 1-0 victory against Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

But her day wasn’t done yet. After that, Wettlaufer still played some in the junior varsity game that came right after the varsity contest.

That’s just one example of how the Knights are a pretty young squad this season.

But the season has still been good. The Knights have a 9-4 record, and are ranked in the top-10 of the NSAA wild-card points. That means they’ll be a No. 2 seed for one of the district tournaments next week, so they’ll have a decent chance to make the state tournament, especially this season when some of the traditional Class A powers haven’t been as dominant.

There are times when Southeast has three freshmen in the match at the same time. And going into the season, only one of the 11 starters had varsity experience.

The Knights’ winning goal, in the 25th minute, was an example of Southeast battling against older teams with players without much varsity experience. Wettlaufer got a pass from junior Cadence McCurdy and booted a shot into the far corner of the net from the right wing.