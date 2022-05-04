 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS DISTRICT SOCCER

Southeast girls punch ticket to state behind fifth straight shutout victory

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team scored two goals in the opening six minutes of the match and went on to beat North Platte 4-0 in the A-3 district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

No. 8 Southeast will head to the state tournament in Omaha next week with a nine-match winning streak, including five straight shutouts.

It’s been a big turnaround season for the Knights, going from nine wins and a loss in the district semifinals last season to 14 wins and likely one of the top four seeds for state.

The Knights’ first goal came just 1 minute, 45 seconds into the match when Tayah Ryan took a pass from Samantha Searcey and scored in front of the goal.

Just four minutes later, Southeast scored again when Corynne Olsen scored to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Rachel Warrick added a goal to make it 3-0, and Olsen finished the scoring with her second goal of the match.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

