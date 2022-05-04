Southeast girls punch ticket to state behind fifth straight shutout victory

The Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team scored two goals in the opening six minutes of the match and went on to beat North Platte 4-0 in the A-3 district championship match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

No. 8 Southeast will head to the state tournament in Omaha next week with a nine-match winning streak, including five straight shutouts.

It’s been a big turnaround season for the Knights, going from nine wins and a loss in the district semifinals last season to 14 wins and likely one of the top four seeds for state.

The Knights’ first goal came just 1 minute, 45 seconds into the match when Tayah Ryan took a pass from Samantha Searcey and scored in front of the goal.

Just four minutes later, Southeast scored again when Corynne Olsen scored to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Rachel Warrick added a goal to make it 3-0, and Olsen finished the scoring with her second goal of the match.

