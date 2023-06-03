A pair of Papillion soccer players walked off the pitch for the final time in their high school careers with Most Valuable Player honors in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase.

Papillion-La Vista's Laina Souerdyke earned the Class A girl's MVP honor with a pair of first-half goals in a 4-1 victory for the white jerseys at Ralston High School.

The Augustana commit scored in the 29th and 36th minute of the first half.

Lincoln Southwest's Clare Kniss assisted on Souerdyke's opening goal.

Jordan Renard of Lincoln Northeast opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the second half, and Lincoln Pius X midfielder Bree Korta found Omaha Central's Gabby Garrett for another tally.

Papillion-La Vista South's Colin Macke earned MVP honors in the boys game.

Macke scored twice and added an assist in a 6-2 victory.

Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi also added an assist and a goal, while Spartan goalkeeper Brayden Bouwen finished with a clean sheet in one half in goal.

With a late lead, Pius X's Morgan Armagost scored on a penalty kick.