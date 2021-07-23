Soccer players from Gretna, Mount Michael earn academic all-American honors

Two high school soccer players from Nebraska have been named high school scholar all-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches.
The lists include 49 girls and 37 boys honored for a combination of excellence in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) and outstanding performance on the field.
Mount Michael’s Parker Hottovy made the boys list with a 4.16 GPA. He also earned Class B all-state honors this season.
In girls soccer, Taylor Daffer of Gretna made the all-America team with a 3.95 GPA. She earned second-team Super-State honors. Also, Lauren Stull from Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central made the all-region team with a 4.0 GPA. She earned all-city honors.