 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer players from Gretna, Mount Michael earn academic all-American honors
0 Comments
topical

Soccer players from Gretna, Mount Michael earn academic all-American honors

  • 0
Duchesne Academy vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 5.4

Omaha Duchesne's Mia Sharrar (6) tightly defends Lincoln Lutheran's Lauren Stull (15) during the B-7 girls district soccer final at Spirit Park in May 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Two high school soccer players from Nebraska have been named high school scholar all-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches.

The lists include 49 girls and 37 boys honored for a combination of excellence in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) and outstanding performance on the field.

Mount Michael’s Parker Hottovy made the boys list with a 4.16 GPA. He also earned Class B all-state honors this season.

In girls soccer, Taylor Daffer of Gretna made the all-America team with a 3.95 GPA. She earned second-team Super-State honors. Also, Lauren Stull from Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central made the all-region team with a 4.0 GPA. She earned all-city honors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News