FIRTH — Cue up John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

For the Conestoga boys soccer team — as rural as soccer teams come in this state — the song never sounded as good as it did Saturday.

The unranked Cougars beat No. 9 Norris 3-2 in a shootout in the district championship to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in 21 years. Conestoga won the shootout 4-2.

The match had it all. Norris scored just 11 seconds into the match, Conestoga forced overtime with just 23 seconds to go in the second half to force overtime, and then a shootout.

And now Conestoga will be one of the best stories at this year’s state tournament. It’s the third-smallest school in the state with a soccer team. Seven years ago the school had to take a few years off from playing a varsity soccer schedule because it didn’t have enough players.

And Conestoga coach Larry Welch has an interesting day job at the State Capital as one of the judges on the Nebraska Court of Appeals. But on Saturday, it was all about soccer. His family members, located all over the country, had a group chat going with updates on the match. The players — including his son Jack — doused him with water in celebration.

For a stretch of about 30 minutes during the match, Norris was sitting well with a 2-0 lead.

The comeback made the celebration feel even better. When the team took a picture after the match they brought out a small speaker and played the song that had become its anthem.

But in the spot in the song when Denver signs “Country roads,” the players sing “Conestoga."

“They’re so funny,” Welch said. “When we got winning earlier in the year and had some longer bus rides, that song popped up after one of our wins and they all started singing, and it became their theme song. When you’re winning things always feel good.”

Norris was less than one minute away from a 2-1 win and a trip to state. But Conestoga played to the finish, and junior Noah Simones scored the tying goal with 23 seconds remaining in the second half with a shot from the left side.

“My coach told me to stay up top because we were down one goal,” Simones said. “I just saw my forward, Jayden Widler, he got the ball in the middle. He hit me on a perfect pass, and I just put it away.”

That completed a comeback from a quick 2-0 deficit after Trevor Nickolite scored two goals for Norris in the opening 25 minutes.

“That was a crazy match,” Welch said. “They scored right out of the gate, so that’s tough. It’s tough to go down like that early. And then they got another one. Two goals down in soccer is difficult. But these guys all year long they don’t feel like they’re out of it.”

Widler had his feet (and hands) all over the comeback, scoring the Cougars’ first goal with 23 minutes to go in the second half, and assisting on the game-tying goal. And then he played goalie for the shootout and made one save.

Widler played forward during the match but took over in goal for the shootout in a rare — but not unprecedented — move.

In the shootout, Widler made one diving save to his left. Conestoga made four of its five attempts by Jack Welch, Kaden Simmerman, Simones and Lorenzo Inserra.

When Inserra made his kick in the fifth round the match was over.

“I didn’t even know we won at first because I was just focused on trying to stop them,” Widler said. “I wasn’t really keeping count. But once I realized we won it was amazing.”

Widler had been a part-time goalie for the team two years ago.

“We got in a couple of shootouts that year, and we just realized I’m pretty good at PKs,” Widler said. “(Staring goalie Rowdy Watson) lets me take PKs, after he played an amazing game. Credit to him.”

At the state tournament, Conestoga will play top-seed Bennington on Wednesday at noon.

Conestoga will play in the state tournament for just the second time, with the only other appearance coming in 2002. The Cougars went from 5-11 last season to 13-4.

Conestoga only has about 100 boys in the school. Saturday was its first win against a ranked team this season.

“Conestoga is in little Murray, Nebraska,” Larry Welch said. “It’s a Class C school. Years ago we started a youth soccer program, and we’re just trying to build this. There’s not a lot of people out there, but if you give time and attention to youth programs like that you get better. And we did that. This group has a lot of seniors so those guys have been playing together for a while now. They’re all multi-sport athletes.”

This year Conestoga has 30 players and doesn't need to be a co-op team to keep playing.

“The thing I’m so happy about is I love this sport, and I want it to spread to these rural communities,” Larry Welch said. “I want to show we can do this (in a Class C school). I hope we can attract more schools to soccer.”

Photos: Conestoga slips past Norris in shootout to win B-8 district