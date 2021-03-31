Shaped by a bevy of multi-sporters, Southwest girls' 'drive to want to win' spills over onto soccer field

"One of the things that is not talked about a lot that happens to be a massive advantage is when you play a season and every game has a numerical value to where you wind up at the end of the season, it just helps kind of shape the mindset in the moment," Nettleton said. "A lot of our multi-sporters know what it feels like to miss out on points at the end of the season, or be in a tougher game at the end of the season.

"I think it just matures young athletes a lot faster. The other thing is just the competitive side."

Senior midfielder Ava Spinar, who will play soccer at Army, said the multi-sport culture at Southwest is inspiring.

"They spend months not playing soccer and they come into the game and they just kill it," Spinar said. "If they can do it, why can't all of the other teammates? Just pick up a soccer ball and just go for it and have fun with it."

It also has shaped Southwest's early surge. The Silver Hawks already have recorded wins against preseason No. 1 Omaha Marian and preseason No. 2 Millard West, both 2-1 triumphs coming in extra time.

Absolutely, the multi-sport mindset helps in those late moments, Nettleton said.