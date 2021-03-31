Shaped by a bevy of multi-sporters, Southwest girls' 'drive to want to win' spills over onto soccer field

Just a few weeks ago, McKenna Rathbun was wearing basketball sneakers and running up and down the Pinnacle Bank Arena court in a state tournament basketball game.
A junior, Rathbun was a key player off the bench for Lincoln Southwest, which rolled to 16 straight wins.
The seasons have changed, and so have the shoes. It's spring. It's soccer.
But Rathbun still has the same fire with the Silver Hawk soccer team.
"Just the drive to want to win," she said. "All of us on the team are very competitive and have that competitive edge, and just seeing it correlate to a different sport is awesome to see as a team."
The Southwest girls are off to an impressive start on the pitch. They're 5-0 and Rathbun is tied for the team lead in goals with six. Another multi-sporter, freshman Kennadi Williams, also has six goals.
The Silver Hawks have a deep roster, and from top to bottom, it's the strongest group head coach Thomas Nettleton has guided.
Aiding the team is a bevy of multi-sport athletes, including senior goalkeeper Emma Hain (who will play softball at UNO), senior midfielder Skylar Pieper (who will play softball at Northwest Missouri State), senior defender Katie Carpenter (a multi-year starter in hoops and soccer) and senior Riley Wells, who will play soccer at Division II Washburn and also started on the LSW basketball team. Junior Taryn Ling and sophomore Alexa Gobel also play multiple sports. Williams is a starting point guard.
"One of the things that is not talked about a lot that happens to be a massive advantage is when you play a season and every game has a numerical value to where you wind up at the end of the season, it just helps kind of shape the mindset in the moment," Nettleton said. "A lot of our multi-sporters know what it feels like to miss out on points at the end of the season, or be in a tougher game at the end of the season.
"I think it just matures young athletes a lot faster. The other thing is just the competitive side."
Senior midfielder Ava Spinar, who will play soccer at Army, said the multi-sport culture at Southwest is inspiring.
"They spend months not playing soccer and they come into the game and they just kill it," Spinar said. "If they can do it, why can't all of the other teammates? Just pick up a soccer ball and just go for it and have fun with it."
It also has shaped Southwest's early surge. The Silver Hawks already have recorded wins against preseason No. 1 Omaha Marian and preseason No. 2 Millard West, both 2-1 triumphs coming in extra time.
Absolutely, the multi-sport mindset helps in those late moments, Nettleton said.
"We just try to elevate and encourage each of our athletes individually," the coach said. "We also have some single-sporters that do a tremendous job on concentrating on their first love and work really hard."
The strong schedule has boosted the Silver Hawks in the ratings — they're now No. 2 in Class A behind Lincoln East — and their confidence.
"Those are two very strong teams (Marian and Millard West) and we met that challenge really well and played together, and I think that's what stood to me the most about those games was our ability to come together after being together for just two, three weeks," Spinar said.
But the team's early success hasn't been a complete surprise to its coach.
"I think this particular group would have emerged last year, and we do have a ton of depth," Nettleton said. "It just had to come together a little bit faster."
Nettleton said the 5-0 start is very encouraging for a team that has a great core of leaders and "a lot of unsung heroes." There are 12 seniors, "and each of them are awesome people, and as teammates they do a lot to just lift each other up. They've been doing that to the fullest."
