Set pieces set up Norris girls in EMC championship match

FIRTH — There was something about Reese Borer and set pieces that were magical Tuesday night.

That combination proved to be effective, as Borer scored a hat trick to lead the No. 6 Titans to a 3-0 win over the Vikings to clinch a spot in the Eastern Midlands Conference championship.

What made it unusual was that all of the sophomore’s goals came from set pieces, an emphasis of the Titans' game plan coming into the semifinal match against Waverly.

“Because of how well they (Waverly) played defense, we’re just trying to get as many set pieces as we can,” said Norris coach Arnold Talero. “They defended well, against our set pieces, we had quite a few of them, but only three of them went in, so kudos to them.”

With her performance Tuesday, Borer now has a team-high 14 goals on the year and is one of the many reasons why the Titans remain undefeated at 10-0. Being only a sophomore, Borer’s freshman season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was her work ethic during the offseason that impressed Talero and is the reason why he isn’t surprised about her breakout year.

“Reese (Borer) is a great player, she really plays hard,” Talero said. “She’s got a good shot and for set pieces she really goes after the ball.”