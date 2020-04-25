Senior Salutes: Southeast soccer seniors left their mark long before the spring of 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Southeast girls soccer coach Jim Ageton knew this year’s senior class was special.

The seniors certainly had proved it, amassing a 39-10 record across three seasons, which included two state tournament berths.

In fact, he knew they were going to be special on the first night of tryouts during their freshman seasons.

“Those kids came in the first night and all 10 of them lined up to shake hands with all the coaches and saying, 'Hey, thanks for the training session,'" Ageton said. “When you have a group of kids like that, then you know you’re going places.”

What makes them even more unique, in Ageton’s eyes, is the fact that they each know exactly what role they need to play. Part of that is due to the overall chemistry they have after playing together since they were in middle school competing in club soccer.

“It can be a double-edged sword,” Ageton said. “All these tiny little tendencies that you know each person have can annoy you, but they said, ‘You know what? Deep down, I really do care about these people. I really do.’"