Senior Salutes: Southeast soccer seniors left their mark long before the spring of 2020

Lincoln Southeast girls soccer coach Jim Ageton knew this year’s senior class was special.
The seniors certainly had proved it, amassing a 39-10 record across three seasons, which included two state tournament berths.
In fact, he knew they were going to be special on the first night of tryouts during their freshman seasons.
“Those kids came in the first night and all 10 of them lined up to shake hands with all the coaches and saying, 'Hey, thanks for the training session,'" Ageton said. “When you have a group of kids like that, then you know you’re going places.”
What makes them even more unique, in Ageton’s eyes, is the fact that they each know exactly what role they need to play. Part of that is due to the overall chemistry they have after playing together since they were in middle school competing in club soccer.
“It can be a double-edged sword,” Ageton said. “All these tiny little tendencies that you know each person have can annoy you, but they said, ‘You know what? Deep down, I really do care about these people. I really do.’"
Aside from being the last year for a special senior class, it was also going to be a season of redemption for team leader Mackenzie Boeve. Boeve was coming off a junior year durong which she suffered a season-ending knee injury only four games into the season. Before the 2020 season was canceled because of coronavirus, the 2017 Super-Stater was set for a giant senior campaign before heading off to Kansas to start her collegiate career.
“Mackenzie is our social butterfly,” Ageton said. “She likes to be with her friend and plan those gatherings. On the field, as a defender, she’s in the position to direct a lot of what’s going on.”
As each senior says goodbye to Southeast, Ageton thinks they have each left behind a legacy for future Knight soccer teams to look up to.
“I think each kid leaves something a little different behind,” Ageton said. “They are all leaders in their own right and all of them are like honor students. So, all these kids know how to work, how to do the right thing and do their academics.”
— Geoff Exstrom
