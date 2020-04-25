Senior Salutes: Lincoln High senior reaches goal of playing college soccer

The Nebraska high school soccer season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but before that Lincoln High boys soccer player Say Lah Poe was able to achieve his goal of getting the chance to play college soccer.
The senior has signed to play at Northeastern, a junior college in Sterling, Colorado, next season.
It’s a big accomplishment for Poe, who came to the United States in 2011 and began the challenging process of learning English.
Poe thinks it’s great that in the United States you can get a scholarship to help you attend college by being on a soccer team.
“It’s going to help my family,” Poe said. “I’m the first person in my family to go to college. It’s really important to me to go to college.”
Poe has two younger brothers.
“I’m going to set an example for them,” he said.
Poe’s goal is to play at the junior college level for two years, and then transfer to another college and continue his soccer career. He plans to study criminal justice.
Poe started playing when he was living in a refugee camp in Thailand. His family first moved to San Diego. Then in 2014 the family moved to Lincoln after a family member told his dad there were better jobs here. His dad works at the Smithfield plant in Lincoln.
The coaches at Northeastern found Poe after a family friend took him to soccer scouting camps in Missouri, Texas and Colorado.
Poe was on the varsity team for part of his freshman year, and then each of the next two years, playing the left defender position.
“He’s defensive-minded, but he’s got just a cannon of a left leg going forward, and he’s just a workhorse,” said Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny. “He’s tough and aggressive and locks down that left side for us.”
Cerny is proud of Poe for reaching his goal of playing college soccer.
“He’s gone through what a lot of our students have to — learning English,” Cerny said. “School hasn’t always been easy for him, but he’s worked his butt off. He always goes and gets extra work when he needs it.”
Poe already has a great story, Cerny said, and now he can add to that in college.
“When you get your ACT score back and it’s not what you want, some kids would say, ‘Well, I’m not going to go to college,’” Cerny said. “Well, that’s not him. He just continues to work and finds a way around it (by beginning college at a junior college).”
— Brent C. Wagner
