Senior Salutes: Lincoln High senior reaches goal of playing college soccer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska high school soccer season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but before that Lincoln High boys soccer player Say Lah Poe was able to achieve his goal of getting the chance to play college soccer.

The senior has signed to play at Northeastern, a junior college in Sterling, Colorado, next season.

It’s a big accomplishment for Poe, who came to the United States in 2011 and began the challenging process of learning English.

Poe thinks it’s great that in the United States you can get a scholarship to help you attend college by being on a soccer team.

“It’s going to help my family,” Poe said. “I’m the first person in my family to go to college. It’s really important to me to go to college.”

Poe has two younger brothers.

“I’m going to set an example for them,” he said.

Poe’s goal is to play at the junior college level for two years, and then transfer to another college and continue his soccer career. He plans to study criminal justice.