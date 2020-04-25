Senior Salutes: Led by 13 seniors, Millard West girls making sure soccer season isn't a total loss

The Millard West girls soccer team had a special spring in 2019.
They Wildcats went 18-1. Win No. 18 secured a Class A state championship in front of a lively environment at Omaha's Morrison Stadium.
With 13 seniors on this year's roster, including six seniors in the starting lineup, Millard West had some lofty goals for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to spring sports being canceled.
"Most of us knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we all kind of knew that we had a good chance, so that I think made us hungrier to win (state)," senior Grace Ostergaard said. "I think it would be almost more satisfying to win back-to-back than to win the first one."
Though there is no soccer season, the Millard West girls are making sure the void isn't the lasting memory for 2020. They're hoping things get back to normal so they can have team bonding activities and team dinners. Seniors' banners remain hanging up at the soccer field. They also plan to do a team banquet.
"It gives us something to have a memory of and have somewhat of a season," senior Katie Stoneburner said.
Coach Jacque Tevis-Butler, who has led Millard West to five state championships, said these seniors were ready to add to the Wildcat culture upon their arrival four years ago.
Of the 13 seniors who were set to play this spring, nine will play in college, including Ostergaard (Omaha) and Stoneburner (Nebraska).
"Even if they're not going to play (college) soccer, every single one of them is a super-hard worker and has great character," Stoneburner said. "I know whatever they do, they're going to be very successful at the next level."
Five seniors have been on varsity since freshman year, while others have worked their way through the program to reach varsity. Ostergaard, Stoneburner, Gabby Felker and Ashley Atkinson were the team captains.
The seniors planning to play college soccer have started to turn their focus to the next level. Stoneburner said she is using a daily workout package set up by Nebraska, while Ostergaard runs and works on soccer skills at home.
"It's fun to work on your own, but it's just not the same as representing your school and all of that," Ostergaard said.
— Clark Grell
