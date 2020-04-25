Senior Salutes: Led by 13 seniors, Millard West girls making sure soccer season isn't a total loss

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Millard West girls soccer team had a special spring in 2019.

They Wildcats went 18-1. Win No. 18 secured a Class A state championship in front of a lively environment at Omaha's Morrison Stadium.

With 13 seniors on this year's roster, including six seniors in the starting lineup, Millard West had some lofty goals for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to spring sports being canceled.

"Most of us knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we all kind of knew that we had a good chance, so that I think made us hungrier to win (state)," senior Grace Ostergaard said. "I think it would be almost more satisfying to win back-to-back than to win the first one."

Though there is no soccer season, the Millard West girls are making sure the void isn't the lasting memory for 2020. They're hoping things get back to normal so they can have team bonding activities and team dinners. Seniors' banners remain hanging up at the soccer field. They also plan to do a team banquet.

"It gives us something to have a memory of and have somewhat of a season," senior Katie Stoneburner said.