Senior Salutes: Jeppson grew into a Division I prospect at Lincoln Southwest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Southwest boys soccer coach Derek Scheich has seen plenty of talented players come through the program in his four years, but he will always remember Parker Jeppson.

Jeppson, a 2019 first-team Super Stater, was on course for a big season his senior year after a junior campaign in which he scored eight goals from his left-back spot while providing a steady presence from the back line.

His senior aspirations were halted when the NSAA announced there would be no spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, Jeppson and Scheich will always have a special connection — Jeppson is part of the first senior class that Scheich has been able to coach and watch develop across four years.

“Him and I have a special player-to-coach relationship,” Scheich said. “He’s just a very mature young man and a humble pie. But when he gets on the field, he just flips a switch and he’s a different person.”

Jeppson was always talented, making the varsity team as a freshman and notching significant playing time as sophomore, scoring two goals. It was during his junior year that Jeppson took off, replacing two-time Super Stater Tyler Sanne at left back — it seemed to be a smooth transition.