Senior Salutes: Jeppson grew into a Division I prospect at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southwest's Parker Jeppson (15) celebrates his goal against Grand Island during a district match in 2019.

Lincoln Southwest boys soccer coach Derek Scheich has seen plenty of talented players come through the program in his four years, but he will always remember Parker Jeppson.

Jeppson, a 2019 first-team Super Stater, was on course for a big season his senior year after a junior campaign in which he scored eight goals from his left-back spot while providing a steady presence from the back line.

His senior aspirations were halted when the NSAA announced there would be no spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, Jeppson and Scheich will always have a special connection — Jeppson is part of the first senior class that Scheich has been able to coach and watch develop across four years.

“Him and I have a special player-to-coach relationship,” Scheich said. “He’s just a very mature young man and a humble pie. But when he gets on the field, he just flips a switch and he’s a different person.”

Jeppson was always talented, making the varsity team as a freshman and notching significant playing time as sophomore, scoring two goals. It was during his junior year that Jeppson took off, replacing two-time Super Stater Tyler Sanne at left back — it seemed to be a smooth transition.

“So, my freshman and sophomore year I played a position that I wasn’t used to,” Jeppson said. “I always played left back in club soccer, so for me to be able to play my position, I think, really helped me.”

After that breakout junior campaign, Jeppson went to many soccer showcase camps during the summer, where he caught the attention of Division I coaches. Turns out, he was so impressive that Northern Illinois offered him a scholarship later in the fall, and Jeppson was happy to accept.

But while Jeppson will continue his soccer career in DeKalb, Illinois, he’ll always remember the people and family-like relationships he made in his time at Lincoln Southwest.

“I think that’s the one thing that I’ll really take out of this is that I got to know so many people at my school and got to know them even more just by playing high school soccer,” he said.

Geoff Exstrom

 

