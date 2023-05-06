Soccer
DISTRICT GLANCE
Class B boys district finals
B-1: Bennington 8, The Platte 0
B-2: Bo. 15 Mount Michael vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 1
B-3: South Sioux City 1, Crete 0
B-4: Lexington 4, Waverly 1
B-5: Schuyler 3, Scottsbluff 1
B-6: Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 0
B-7: Elkhorn North 2, Ralston 0
B-8: No. 9 Conestoga vs. No. 8 Norris, 1
Class B girls district finals
B-1: Omaha Gross 1, GI Northwest 0
B-2: Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
B-3: Omaha Duchesne 5, Elkhorn 0
B-4: Columbus Scotus 4, Conestoga 0
B-5: Norris 10, Lexington 0
B-6: Bennington 2, Omaha Roncalli 0
B-7: Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Concordia 2
B-8: No. 9 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North, noon