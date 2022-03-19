Quick turnaround from basketball doesn't slow down LSW girls in top-five win over Millard West

Last week in the team’s first practices of the season, Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton did not have enough players to field a starting 11 because a group of his players were competing for a Class A girls state basketball title.

But on Saturday, his Class A fourth-ranked Silver Hawks churned out a postseason-type of performance, defeating No. 5 Millard West 2-1 at Seacrest Field in their first big test of the season.

“It was a short turnaround to get players in and just get them confident with one another and to be together. That has been a priority for us,” Nettleton said. “Training has looked very sharp and Thursday’s game was a lot of fun in the rain. But with all that said, I am very pleased with the leadership that has stepped in.”

That leadership, aided by captain McKenna Rathbun, helped the team get to the final whistle and win, even if it wasn’t the cleanest.

They held off a fierce rally from the Wildcats and squandered a few chances along the way to complete the win

“Millard West is probably the best-coached team in the state, and they will never stop fighting,” Nettleton said. “This is why we have early tests. It’s a testament to see this team’s character.”

Rathbun got the game off to a quick start, with a rocket of a goal in the first half from 25 yards out to the top corner.

Freshman Kianna Perez scored her first career goal to double the lead midway through the half. It capped off a dominant first half.

“I think their size (bothered us), and I think our kids were a little bit intimidated by that until they realized we are just as strong as they are,” Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said.

Millard West took control for most of the second half, but Southwest had a few chances to put the game to bed on the counterattack, including a header off the crossbar.

The Wildcats got a goal back with two minutes left, but too little, too late.

For a team with so much potential, it was a teaching moment for the Silver Hawks.

“We have things to work on here,” Nettleton said. “When you don’t put good teams away and you give them opportunities, it’s a different feel; 2-1 at the end and it felt like a bit of chaos, and that is all eradicated if we finished two or three of those opportunities that should have been goals."

