Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Defending state champion Gretna has one loss, against Millard South 1-0, but its six wins have come by a combined score of 18-2. Lincoln Southwest moves up to No. 2 as preseason No. 2 Omaha Westside falls out of the top 10 with a 4-5 record. Lincoln Pius X has won five straight matches to move into the rankings. This week is the start of the Metro Conference Tournament for the 20-team super conference for Omaha area schools. Winning that tournament usually signals state contender status.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Kearney at Lincoln East. Monday—Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, Metro Conference Tournament championship.
CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0); 1
2. Bennington (8-0); 2
3. Lexington (7-1); 3
4. South Sioux City (5-2); -
5. Waverly (4-2); 5
6. Northwest (5-1); 6
7. Elkhorn North (5-1); 7
8. Ralston (5-1); 8
9. Scotus Central Catholic (5-0); 9
10. Crete (5-1); -
Contenders: Blair, Norris, Schuyler.
Comments: An undefeated start to the season for defending state champion Omaha Skutt includes four wins against Class A teams. After not making the state tournament last season, South Sioux City looks like it could be good again with a 5-2 record that includes a win against Creighton Prep.
Comments: Gretna is off to an expected strong start with a 5-0 record that includes three wins against ranked teams and hasn’t allowed a goal. Lincoln East already has a list of great wins against Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North and moves up to No. 2.
Matches to watch: Saturday—Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Conference Tournament championship. Tuesday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast.
CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (4-1); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (8-0); 4
3. Norris (6-1); 2
4. Scotus Central Catholic (6-0); 3
5. Elkhorn North (5-1); 6
6. Northwest (5-0); 7
7. Bennington (4-3); 5
8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (4-1); 9
9. Blair (5-2); -
10. Omaha Roncalli (4-2); -
Contenders: Lexington, Omaha Mercy.
Comments: Omaha Skutt has one loss, by one goal against Omaha Duchesne. Norris’ only loss is to Class A team Lincoln Pius X.
Match to watch: Monday—Northwest at Columbus Scotus.
