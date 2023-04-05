The high school soccer season is off and rolling. Brent C. Wagner has the latest set of ratings after two weeks of the season.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (6-1); 2

2. Lincoln Southwest (5-0); 5

3. Millard South (6-1); 6

4. Omaha South (5-1); 10

5. Millard North (6-2); -

6. Papillion-LV South (5-3); 8

7. Omaha Bryan (4-2); 7

8. Elkhorn South (4-2); 9

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-1); -

10. Creighton Prep (2-5); 3

Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Defending state champion Gretna has one loss, against Millard South 1-0, but its six wins have come by a combined score of 18-2. Lincoln Southwest moves up to No. 2 as preseason No. 2 Omaha Westside falls out of the top 10 with a 4-5 record. Lincoln Pius X has won five straight matches to move into the rankings. This week is the start of the Metro Conference Tournament for the 20-team super conference for Omaha area schools. Winning that tournament usually signals state contender status.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Kearney at Lincoln East. Monday—Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, Metro Conference Tournament championship.

CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (7-0); 1

2. Bennington (8-0); 2

3. Lexington (7-1); 3

4. South Sioux City (5-2); -

5. Waverly (4-2); 5

6. Northwest (5-1); 6

7. Elkhorn North (5-1); 7

8. Ralston (5-1); 8

9. Scotus Central Catholic (5-0); 9

10. Crete (5-1); -

Contenders: Blair, Norris, Schuyler.

Comments: An undefeated start to the season for defending state champion Omaha Skutt includes four wins against Class A teams. After not making the state tournament last season, South Sioux City looks like it could be good again with a 5-2 record that includes a win against Creighton Prep.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Bennington at Elkhorn North, Northwest at Lexington.

CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (5-0); 1

2. Lincoln East (7-0); 4

3. Lincoln Southwest (6-1); 3

4. Omaha Marian (5-2); 2

5. Millard West (5-2); 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (5-1); 7

7. Elkhorn South (4-2); 9

8. Millard North (3-3); -

9. Kearney (6-1); -

10. Lincoln Southeast (3-3); 6

Contenders: Columbus, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Gretna is off to an expected strong start with a 5-0 record that includes three wins against ranked teams and hasn’t allowed a goal. Lincoln East already has a list of great wins against Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North and moves up to No. 2.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Conference Tournament championship. Tuesday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast.

CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (4-1); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (8-0); 4

3. Norris (6-1); 2

4. Scotus Central Catholic (6-0); 3

5. Elkhorn North (5-1); 6

6. Northwest (5-0); 7

7. Bennington (4-3); 5

8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (4-1); 9

9. Blair (5-2); -

10. Omaha Roncalli (4-2); -

Contenders: Lexington, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Omaha Skutt has one loss, by one goal against Omaha Duchesne. Norris’ only loss is to Class A team Lincoln Pius X.

Match to watch: Monday—Northwest at Columbus Scotus.

Photos: The sights from East, Pius X on the soccer field