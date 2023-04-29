As the postseason begins, check in with the latest high school soccer ratings.

(Records through Friday)

CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (11-3); 1

2. Lincoln Southwest (12-2); 2

3. Millard South (12-3); 4

4. Creighton Prep (9-6); 6

5. Omaha South (11-3); 7

6. Papillion-LV South (12-5); 3

7. Omaha Bryan (11-4); -

8. Millard North (12-4); 5

9. Omaha Westside (9-6); 8

10. Lincoln Southeast (11-3); 9

Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney.

Comments: Gretna took another hit with a loss against Omaha Bryan, but maintains the top spot with its head-to-head win against Lincoln Southwest. The postseason begins on Saturday with district tournaments. I’m already looking forward to seeing which teams make the final four at the state tournament — there are several contenders. Creighton Prep’s surge in the second part of the season just keeps going with recent wins against Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha South.

Districts to watch: A-2 (Gretna, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Pius X); A-6 (Papillon-LV South, Kearney); A-7 (Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson).

CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.

1. Bennington (14-0); 1

2. Omaha Skutt (13-1); 2

3. South Sioux City (11-3); 3

4. Lexington (12-3); 4

5. Schuyler (10-2); 5

6. Scotus Central Catholic (11-3); 7

7. Elkhorn North (10-5); 6

8. Waverly (10-4); 8

9. Norris (8-5); -

10. Crete (10-5); 9

Contender: Northwest, Ralston.

Comments: The postseason for Class B begins with subdistricts, followed by the win-and-you’re-in district final round next Saturday. Bennington didn’t slip up after taking over the top spot and rolls on with a 14-0 record. Norris has a four-match winning streak that includes strong wins against Elkhorn North and Crete and moves into the top 10.

CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (16-0); 1

2. Lincoln East (12-2); 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (12-2); 3

4. Omaha Marian (13-3); 4

5. Omaha Westside (10-5); 5

6. Millard West (9-4); 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (10-4); 7

8. Millard North (8-5); 8

9. Lincoln Southeast (8-6); -

10. Bellevue West (10-5); -

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Gretna has finally let a few goals in, but keeps on winning. East and Southwest are really close, splitting two matches this season, each with a score of 1-0. Southeast gets back in the top 10 with a nice win against Kearney and a four-match winning streak.

Districts to watch: A-6 (Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista); A-7 (Millard West, Millard North).

CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Norris (13-1); 3

2. Omaha Skutt (9-4); 1

3. Omaha Duchesne (12-2); 2

4. Northwest (14-0); 4

5. Scotus Central Catholic (11-2); 6

6. Elkhorn North (9-5); 5

7. Bennington (10-5); 7

8. Omaha Mercy (10-7); -

9. Omaha Roncalli (9-5); 9

10. Omaha Concordia (9-5); -

Contenders: Elkhorn, Ralston.

Comments: Norris has an 11-match winning streak and makes the move up to No. 1. Three of Omaha Skutt's four losses are against Class A teams, but most years the SkyHawks win many of those matches, too. Omaha Concordia takes a spot from Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the top 10 after beating the Warriors 2-0 on Thursday.