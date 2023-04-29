As the postseason begins, check in with the latest high school soccer ratings.
(Records through Friday)
CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (11-3); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (12-2); 2
3. Millard South (12-3); 4
4. Creighton Prep (9-6); 6
5. Omaha South (11-3); 7
6. Papillion-LV South (12-5); 3
7. Omaha Bryan (11-4); -
8. Millard North (12-4); 5
9. Omaha Westside (9-6); 8
10. Lincoln Southeast (11-3); 9
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney.
Comments: Gretna took another hit with a loss against Omaha Bryan, but maintains the top spot with its head-to-head win against Lincoln Southwest. The postseason begins on Saturday with district tournaments. I’m already looking forward to seeing which teams make the final four at the state tournament — there are several contenders. Creighton Prep’s surge in the second part of the season just keeps going with recent wins against Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha South.
Districts to watch: A-2 (Gretna, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Pius X); A-6 (Papillon-LV South, Kearney); A-7 (Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson).
CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.
1. Bennington (14-0); 1
2. Omaha Skutt (13-1); 2
3. South Sioux City (11-3); 3
4. Lexington (12-3); 4
5. Schuyler (10-2); 5
6. Scotus Central Catholic (11-3); 7
7. Elkhorn North (10-5); 6
8. Waverly (10-4); 8
9. Norris (8-5); -
10. Crete (10-5); 9
Contender: Northwest, Ralston.
Comments: The postseason for Class B begins with subdistricts, followed by the win-and-you’re-in district final round next Saturday. Bennington didn’t slip up after taking over the top spot and rolls on with a 14-0 record. Norris has a four-match winning streak that includes strong wins against Elkhorn North and Crete and moves into the top 10.
CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (16-0); 1
2. Lincoln East (12-2); 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (12-2); 3
4. Omaha Marian (13-3); 4
5. Omaha Westside (10-5); 5
6. Millard West (9-4); 6
7. Lincoln Pius X (10-4); 7
8. Millard North (8-5); 8
9. Lincoln Southeast (8-6); -
10. Bellevue West (10-5); -
Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Gretna has finally let a few goals in, but keeps on winning. East and Southwest are really close, splitting two matches this season, each with a score of 1-0. Southeast gets back in the top 10 with a nice win against Kearney and a four-match winning streak.
Districts to watch: A-6 (Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista); A-7 (Millard West, Millard North).
CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Norris (13-1); 3
2. Omaha Skutt (9-4); 1
3. Omaha Duchesne (12-2); 2
4. Northwest (14-0); 4
5. Scotus Central Catholic (11-2); 6
6. Elkhorn North (9-5); 5
7. Bennington (10-5); 7
8. Omaha Mercy (10-7); -
9. Omaha Roncalli (9-5); 9
10. Omaha Concordia (9-5); -
Contenders: Elkhorn, Ralston.
Comments: Norris has an 11-match winning streak and makes the move up to No. 1. Three of Omaha Skutt's four losses are against Class A teams, but most years the SkyHawks win many of those matches, too. Omaha Concordia takes a spot from Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the top 10 after beating the Warriors 2-0 on Thursday.