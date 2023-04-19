Check out Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.
(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (9-2); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (9-2); 3
3. Papillion-LV South (10-4); 2
4. Millard South (10-2); 5
5. Millard North (11-4); 4
6. Creighton Prep (8-6); 9
7. Omaha South (9-3); 6
8. Omaha Westside (8-5); 7
9. Lincoln Southeast (9-3); 10
10. Lincoln East (7-4); -
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney, Omaha Bryan.
Comments: Gretna won the big match of last week against Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in overtime. After starting the season with a 2-5 record, Creighton Prep is on a late-season surge that includes recent ranked wins against Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha South. Grand Island (3-6) hasn’t been as successful as in past seasons and had a recent setback when it lost all-state defender Jalen Jensen to a season-ending knee injury.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Heartland Conference Tournament championship (Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East); Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln East; Monday—Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep.
CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.
1. Bennington (12-0); 2
2. Omaha Skutt (9-1); 1
3. South Sioux City (8-2); 4
4. Lexington (11-2); 3
5. Schuyler (8-2); 10
6. Elkhorn North (9-3); 5
7. Scotus Central Catholic (9-1); 6
8. Waverly (8-3); 7
9. Crete (9-3); 9
10. Northwest (6-5); 8
Contender: Ralston.
Comments: Bennington moves to No. 1 after a convincing 5-2 win against previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday. This is a new milestone for a program with only two state tournament appearances. For Skutt, it ends a 26-match winning streak over two seasons. Schuyler makes a big move up after winning the Central Conference Tournament championship, including wins against Lexington and G.I. Northwest.
Match to watch: Thursday—Scotus Central Catholic at Schuyler.
CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (12-0); 1
2. Lincoln East (11-0); 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (10-2); 3
4. Omaha Marian (11-3); 4
5. Omaha Westside (8-5); 5
6. Millard West (8-3); 6
7. Lincoln Pius X (8-3); 7
8. Millard North (7-4); 8
9. Kearney (9-2); 10
10. Columbus (7-4); -
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, North Platte.
Comments: The state gets treated to another great regular-season match when No. 1 Gretna plays No. 2 Lincoln East at 9 a.m. Saturday at Seacrest Field.
Matches to watch: Friday—Columbus at Kearney. Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln East; Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Westside.
CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (6-3); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (10-1); 2
3. Norris (10-1); 3
4. G.I. Northwest (11-0); 5
5. Elkhorn North (8-3); 4
6. Scouts Central Catholic (8-2); 6
7. Bennington (8-5); 7
8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (6-2); 8
9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3); 10
10. Ralston (6-4); -
Contender: Blair, Omaha Mercy.
Comments: Omaha Duchesne lost its first match of the season Tuesday, a 4-1 result against Omaha Westside. That leaves just four undefeated teams in the state: Gretna girls, Lincoln East girls, Grand Island Northwest girls and Bennington boys.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Roncalli at Ralston; Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Norris.