Check out Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (9-2); 1

2. Lincoln Southwest (9-2); 3

3. Papillion-LV South (10-4); 2

4. Millard South (10-2); 5

5. Millard North (11-4); 4

6. Creighton Prep (8-6); 9

7. Omaha South (9-3); 6

8. Omaha Westside (8-5); 7

9. Lincoln Southeast (9-3); 10

10. Lincoln East (7-4); -

Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney, Omaha Bryan.

Comments: Gretna won the big match of last week against Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in overtime. After starting the season with a 2-5 record, Creighton Prep is on a late-season surge that includes recent ranked wins against Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha South. Grand Island (3-6) hasn’t been as successful as in past seasons and had a recent setback when it lost all-state defender Jalen Jensen to a season-ending knee injury.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Heartland Conference Tournament championship (Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East); Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln East; Monday—Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep.

CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.

1. Bennington (12-0); 2

2. Omaha Skutt (9-1); 1

3. South Sioux City (8-2); 4

4. Lexington (11-2); 3

5. Schuyler (8-2); 10

6. Elkhorn North (9-3); 5

7. Scotus Central Catholic (9-1); 6

8. Waverly (8-3); 7

9. Crete (9-3); 9

10. Northwest (6-5); 8

Contender: Ralston.

Comments: Bennington moves to No. 1 after a convincing 5-2 win against previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday. This is a new milestone for a program with only two state tournament appearances. For Skutt, it ends a 26-match winning streak over two seasons. Schuyler makes a big move up after winning the Central Conference Tournament championship, including wins against Lexington and G.I. Northwest.

Match to watch: Thursday—Scotus Central Catholic at Schuyler.

CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (12-0); 1

2. Lincoln East (11-0); 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (10-2); 3

4. Omaha Marian (11-3); 4

5. Omaha Westside (8-5); 5

6. Millard West (8-3); 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (8-3); 7

8. Millard North (7-4); 8

9. Kearney (9-2); 10

10. Columbus (7-4); -

Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, North Platte.

Comments: The state gets treated to another great regular-season match when No. 1 Gretna plays No. 2 Lincoln East at 9 a.m. Saturday at Seacrest Field.

Matches to watch: Friday—Columbus at Kearney. Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln East; Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Westside.

CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (6-3); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (10-1); 2

3. Norris (10-1); 3

4. G.I. Northwest (11-0); 5

5. Elkhorn North (8-3); 4

6. Scouts Central Catholic (8-2); 6

7. Bennington (8-5); 7

8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (6-2); 8

9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3); 10

10. Ralston (6-4); -

Contender: Blair, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Omaha Duchesne lost its first match of the season Tuesday, a 4-1 result against Omaha Westside. That leaves just four undefeated teams in the state: Gretna girls, Lincoln East girls, Grand Island Northwest girls and Bennington boys.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Roncalli at Ralston; Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Norris.