No new No. 1 teams this week, but movement elsewhere in Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.
(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (8-2); 1
2. Papillion-LV South (10-3); 6
3. Lincoln Southwest (7-1); 2
4. Millard North (9-3); 5
5. Millard South (8-2); 3
6. Omaha South (7-2); 4
7. Omaha Westside (7-5); -
8. Elkhorn South (5-3); 8
9. Creighton Prep (5-6); 10
10. Lincoln Southeast (7-2); -
Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Bryan.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista South makes a big move up after winning the Metro Conference Tournament, which required four wins over five days. The Titans were the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and beat Millard North 2-1in the championship. Gretna’s two losses are against Millard South and Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southwest’s first loss of the season came against Lincoln Southeast last week.
Matches to watch: Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln Southwest; Kearney at Lincoln Pius X. Tuesday—Omaha South at Creighton Prep.
CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0); 1
2. Bennington (10-0); 2
3. Lexington (8-1); 3
4. South Sioux City (5-2); 4
5. Elkhorn North (9-2); 7
6. Columbus Scotus (7-1); 9
7. Waverly (6-3); 5
8. Northwest (5-3); 6
9. Crete (6-2); 10
10. Schuyler (5-2); -
Contenders: Blair, Ralston.
Comments: It will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Tuesday when Bennington play at Omaha Skutt. Third-year program Elkhorn North has a four-match winning streak and moves up to No. 5.
Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship (Elkhorn North at Bennington); Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt.
CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Gretna (9-0); 1
2. Lincoln East (9-0); 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (8-1); 3
4. Omaha Marian (8-3); 4
5. Omaha Westside (5-4); -
6. Millard West (6-3); 5
7. Lincoln Pius X (6-2); 6
8. Millard North (5-4); 8
9. Elkhorn South (5-3); 7
10. Kearney (7-2); 9
Contenders: Columbus, Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: Gretna won the Metro Conference Tournament for the third straight season in dominating fashion, outscoring its four opponents by a combined 25-0. That included a 4-0 win against Omaha Marian in the championship. Lincoln East has already clinched the Lincoln Public Schools championship with a 5-0 record.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Lincoln Southwest at Gretna.
CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (5-1); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (9-0); 2
3. Norris (8-1); 3
4. Elkhorn North (8-2); 5
5. Northwest (7-0); 6
6. Scotus Central Catholic (8-1); 4
7. Bennington (6-4); 7
8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-1); 8
9. Blair (7-3); 9
10. Omaha Roncalli (5-2); 10
Contender: Omaha Mercy.
Comments: Northwest moves up after giving Scotus Central Catholic its first loss of the season, following a 7-0 start.
Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship (Norris vs. Elkhorn North); Monday—Millard North at Scotus Central Catholic.