No new No. 1 teams this week, but movement elsewhere in Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (8-2); 1

2. Papillion-LV South (10-3); 6

3. Lincoln Southwest (7-1); 2

4. Millard North (9-3); 5

5. Millard South (8-2); 3

6. Omaha South (7-2); 4

7. Omaha Westside (7-5); -

8. Elkhorn South (5-3); 8

9. Creighton Prep (5-6); 10

10. Lincoln Southeast (7-2); -

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Bryan.

Comments: Papillion-La Vista South makes a big move up after winning the Metro Conference Tournament, which required four wins over five days. The Titans were the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and beat Millard North 2-1in the championship. Gretna’s two losses are against Millard South and Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southwest’s first loss of the season came against Lincoln Southeast last week.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Gretna at Lincoln Southwest; Kearney at Lincoln Pius X. Tuesday—Omaha South at Creighton Prep.

CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (7-0); 1

2. Bennington (10-0); 2

3. Lexington (8-1); 3

4. South Sioux City (5-2); 4

5. Elkhorn North (9-2); 7

6. Columbus Scotus (7-1); 9

7. Waverly (6-3); 5

8. Northwest (5-3); 6

9. Crete (6-2); 10

10. Schuyler (5-2); -

Contenders: Blair, Ralston.

Comments: It will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Tuesday when Bennington play at Omaha Skutt. Third-year program Elkhorn North has a four-match winning streak and moves up to No. 5.

Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship (Elkhorn North at Bennington); Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Skutt.

CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (9-0); 1

2. Lincoln East (9-0); 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (8-1); 3

4. Omaha Marian (8-3); 4

5. Omaha Westside (5-4); -

6. Millard West (6-3); 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (6-2); 6

8. Millard North (5-4); 8

9. Elkhorn South (5-3); 7

10. Kearney (7-2); 9

Contenders: Columbus, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Gretna won the Metro Conference Tournament for the third straight season in dominating fashion, outscoring its four opponents by a combined 25-0. That included a 4-0 win against Omaha Marian in the championship. Lincoln East has already clinched the Lincoln Public Schools championship with a 5-0 record.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Lincoln Southwest at Gretna.

CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (5-1); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (9-0); 2

3. Norris (8-1); 3

4. Elkhorn North (8-2); 5

5. Northwest (7-0); 6

6. Scotus Central Catholic (8-1); 4

7. Bennington (6-4); 7

8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-1); 8

9. Blair (7-3); 9

10. Omaha Roncalli (5-2); 10

Contender: Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Northwest moves up after giving Scotus Central Catholic its first loss of the season, following a 7-0 start.

Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship (Norris vs. Elkhorn North); Monday—Millard North at Scotus Central Catholic.

