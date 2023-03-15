The high school soccer season has arrived. Brent C. Wagner gets it started with a set of preseason ratings.
2. Omaha Westside (15-5); 2
3. Creighton Prep (16-3); 4
4. Lincoln East (13-4); 5
5. Lincoln Southwest (12-4); 7
6. Millard South (11-7); 8
8. Papillion-LV South (15-5); 6
9. Elkhorn South (8-7); —
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North. Refresher: High school soccer keeps growing in the state, including record attendance during the state tournament last season with 29,000 spectators over seven days. In the Class A championship game, Gretna crushed Omaha Westside 8-0 for the largest win in state final history. Omaha Bryan was one of the best stories of the postseason, with the Bears making state for just the second time, and the semifinals for the first time. Lincoln Southeast was the Lincoln Public Schools regular-season champion, while Lincoln East won the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title. Comments: Gretna is the overwhelming favorite to repeat after only losing a few seniors who played last season and bringing back state player of the year Brett Perkins. In Lincoln, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest could have a good battle to be the top team in the city.
6. GI Northwest (14-4); 8
7. Elkhorn North (10-8); 7
9. Scotus Central Catholic (12-5); 9
10. Mount Michael (10-8); 6
Contenders: Crete, Nebraska City, South Sioux City, The Platte. Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 2-1 in the championship match for the Skyhawks’ third straight state title. Waverly was a great story, making it to state for the first time since 2010, then winning a shootout in the first round to make the state semifinals for the first time in 21 years. Second-year program Elkhorn North made the state tournament for the first time. Comments: The returning goal scorers for Omaha Skutt are overwhelming: Dylan Toth (22 goals), Sam Schendt (12) and Aiden Trumm (12). A state title four-peat is a real possibility for Skutt. Bennington returns Kai Olbrich after a 23-goal season and should be really good.
2. Omaha Marian (18-3); 3
3. Lincoln Southwest (14-3); 4
4. Lincoln East (13-3); 5
5. Millard West (10-6); 9
6. Lincoln Southeast (16-2); 2
7. Lincoln Pius X (11-5); 6
8. Omaha Westside (12-6); 7
9. Elkhorn South (11-6); 8
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South. Refresher: Gretna beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1 in the state final to complete an undefeated season and back-to-back state championships. The Dragons combined to beat their three state opponents 11-2 and were probably one of the top three teams in state history. Southeast was the first finalist not from the Omaha area since 2012. Southeast wasn’t ranked to begin the season after going 9-5 the previous season. Comments: Gretna has the potential to once again have one of the best teams in state history, coming during the final season before Gretna East opens and potentially takes away some of the depth the program has been known for. Ten Gretna players have committed to play college soccer. In Lincoln, it should be very competitive for the top teams, with Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X.
3. Scotus Central Catholic (16-3); 3
4. Omaha Duchesne (15-4); 5
6. Elkhorn North (10-8); 7
7. GI Northwest (15-3); 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (11-5); 6
10. Omaha Concordia (9-9); —
Contenders: Lexington, Omaha Mercy. Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 3-2 in a shootout in the championship match despite not having its starting goalkeeper for most of the match because of a red card. That gave Skutt four titles in the past six seasons. Norris had back-to-back finals appearances after never winning a match at state before 2021. Elkhorn North and Grand Island Northwest each made state for the first time. Comments: It could be another year Skutt and Norris are the final two teams standing. Skutt may not be at full strength at the start of the season because of injuries and players getting a late start after the basketball season. Norris is led by Kennedy Sullivan, who scored 26 goals and had eight assists last season.
Star recognition: Meet the 2022 girls soccer first-team Super-Staters
𝙁; 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Carpenter (center, No. 3) led Class A with 23 goals, and already ranks second in program history for career goals. She’s committed to play soccer at Nebraska.
The opponent’s view: “I consider her a silent assassin with her skill set and her ability to create something out of nothing. Not only is she a natural goal scorer with both feet, but her touch is remarkable, her work rate is elite, and she understands her ability to create opportunities for her teammates with her movement.” — Columbus coach Zack Wayman.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝘿𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖, 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: De Fini (right) scored 12 goals and had 12 assists while helping Gretna win the Class A state championship. During her three seasons at Gretna, the team had a 56-5 record with two state championships. She’ll play in college at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
The opponent’s view: “She is a player where you consistently have to know where she is at all times. Savannah can find the back of the net at any moment of the game, which makes her a game-changer.” — Millard North coach James Abueg.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: During her first season as a starter, Marshall (right) had 15 goals and six assists. That included three goals during the state tournament. She was key in Gretna outscoring its opponents 118-6 this season. She's been invited to train with the youth national team.
The opponent’s view: “She has the pace, technique, size, and motor to be one of the better forwards to come out of Nebraska. She simply takes over games and elevates the level of her teammates. With two years to play, she could leave her mark as one of the best ever.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙪𝙨; 𝙁𝙧.
The resume: Brezenski (right) led the state with 38 goals (the Class B record for one season is 54). She also had 16 assists, many going to her sister, Libbie, and she tied the school record for goals in a match with five. She’s the first freshman to make first-team Super-State since 2016 (Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich).
The opponent’s view: “Emma is a special talent who showed a maturity level well beyond her years as a first-year high school player. She is a player who scores goals and dominates a game or takes on the role of playmaker helping her teammates be better. Emma is an exceptional player who will be exciting to watch develop.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙖, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Makovicka (2) was the do-it-all midfielder for the state champions, with her scoring and passing abilities key to the Dragons’ success. With Makovicka, Gretna was always a threat to score on free and corner kicks. She had 12 goals and three assists. She's known for winning one-on-one battles for loose balls in the midfield.
The opponent’s view: “Ava is a player who represents why I so admire midfielders. Ava is the perfect combination of strength, speed, skill, and grit who shows both a willingness to defend as much as she shows a willingness to attack.” — Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler.
Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙚, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Tate (left) tied for the team lead with 10 goals, with many coming during the biggest moments of the season. She’s signed to play soccer for Denver.
The opponent’s view: “Hannah demonstrates all of the attributes of an excellent midfielder. She is calm, clinical on the ball, and has a great vision for the game. She was a joy to watch.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Fredericks (left) was a key reason why Elkhorn South got to the state tournament, and then took No. 1-ranked Gretna to overtime in the first round. She often drew the task of defending some of the top forwards in the state while playing in the Metro Conference, and she usually did a good job of shutting them down.
The opponent’s view: “I think what makes Delaney Fredericks such a special player is her ability to stay cool, calm, and composed. Watching Elkhorn South play several times this year, even when things looked promising for the opponent, Delaney would inevitably make the right play at the right time. She reads the game at an extremely high level. On the rare occasion that Delaney makes a mistake, her speed and athleticism put her right back in a positive position.” — Papillion-La Vista coach Zach Walsh.
Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘼𝙫𝙞 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Gonzalez was a four-year starter and a key part in Marian reaching the state semifinals this season.
The opponent’s view: “Avi is a smart player who reads the game very well to break down opponents’ weakness. As a great defender, a player needs to be able to communicate well with their team, which she does very well.” — Omaha Central coach Jose Vargas.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Kohler (right) had 10 goals and 13 assists this season — each remarkable numbers for a defender. Norris is known for scoring goals on free and corner kicks, and Kohler is a big part of that. Before last season Norris had never won a match at the state tournament. But now with Kohler on the team, the Titans have been the Class B state runner-up the past two seasons.
The opponent’s view: “Grace is a physical and strong defender who is a danger to score from anywhere within 35 yards of the goal. She is a game-changing player who has a high soccer IQ that you rarely see playing in the back.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙂𝙆; 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙜, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Hogg was outstanding during the state tournament — including during a shootout win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals — while helping Southeast finish as state runner-up. During one stretch of the season, Hogg had a stretch of 731 minutes without conceding a goal. She only gave up nine goals during the regular season.
The opponent’s view: "Samaya is a keeper that can make all kinds of saves and has the skill set to be very difficult to beat. Whether it be saves with her feet, punches, dives or coming out bravely in breakaway scenarios she had them all on display in our game at state. I undoubtedly believe few players in the state meant more to a team than Samaya did to Lincoln Southeast." — Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Prososki is known for her wicked left-foot shot and being able to get off a shot quickly. She tied for the team lead this season with 10 goals. She'll join the Nebraska soccer team this summer.
The opponent’s view: “Emma has a strong knowledge of the game and was a huge threat for the Crusaders. She scored two goals within five minutes to give Marian the 2-1 win over us during the regular season.” — Elkhorn South coach Lindsay Aliano.
BRIDGET MCGILL, Omaha Marian High School
Star recognition: Meet the 2022 boys soccer first-team Super-Staters
𝙁; 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Perkins (front) was the top goal scorer in Class A with 25 goals, while also adding 10 assists. He made a huge jump this season after scoring three goals last season, and excels at putting himself in the best areas on the field to have a chance to put in a goal.
The opponent’s view: “As a sophomore, Maguire Perkins is already proving to be one of the most dangerous players in Class A. He is extremely technical with the ball at his feet, and is able to create space for himself, but he also works tirelessly making runs to open up space for his teammates.” — Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙑 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Santamaria (left) scored 15 goals, which is a school record for goals in one season. He’s got a rocket of a shot that is extremely accurate. But he also helped set up a lot of scores, leading Class A with 14 assists (also a school record).
The opponent’s view: “When watching Andre play in person or on film, the word that comes to mind is relentless. The passion and energy he brought to the field for Papio South was as good as anyone we saw all year. That mentality, combined with his athleticism and technical skill, made him a force this year.” — Kearney coach Scott Steinbrook.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙯, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Stuckenholtz (left) scored 20 goals this season, including five during the state tournament. He’s really good at working himself into one-on-one situations with the defense, and when that happens he can dominate with his speed.
The opponent’s view: “He’s a gifted athlete with fantastic technical ability, which is a combination that makes it very hard to play against, as he reminded us this season. A real live wire who would terrify any back line across the state. His movement is great, he can dribble, pass and shoot.” — B ellevue West coach Alan Carr.
Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙞𝙨𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙨, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Coach Joe Maass says Cisneros is probably the best player in program history, and that’s really saying something at South. He started right away as a freshman, was on two state championship teams, and earned first-team Super-State honors twice. This season he had 14 goals and seven assists.
The opponent’s view: “Edwin is the type of kid that when he gets the ball with a little space, you hold your breath as a coach. He is just so explosive and clever. He's truly a great player.” — Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis.
Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: He was the playmaker for the state champion SkyHawks, including making the game-winning goal in the championship match on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining. He had 12 goals and 14 assists. He also won a state championship in speech in the informative speaking category.
The opponent’s view: “Sam's ability to accelerate with the ball at his feet and finish the way he does is impressive. Our goal was to try and stop Sam because he can do so many things in the midfield. It was a tough task because he is so talented.” — Elkhorn North coach Fred Doscher.
Omaha Skutt
𝙈𝙁; 𝘾𝙚𝙨𝙖𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He was known for a great shot that led to some remarkable goals. He played a big part in Omaha Bryan making it to the state tournament for the first time since 2015, including two goals in a 3-2 win against Lincoln Southeast in the district championship. His 14 goals and three assists helped Bryan set a school record for goals in a season with 61.
The opponent’s view: “Cesar was one of the most prolific midfielders in this 2022 campaign. His shot was deadly from anywhere in the final third, as was evident on the most prestigious stage at Morrison Stadium in the state tournament. Cesar is quick and makes very intelligent decisions. — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald
𝙈𝙁; 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Perkins (14) the key player for a Gretna team that won the state championship, including a dominating 8-0 win in the championship match. He had 14 goals and 14 assists. He probably could have had more goals, but there were games his assignment was more focused on defense. At the state tournament, he scored two goals on free kicks.
The opponent’s view: “Brett is a big-moment player and showcased this in our semifinal matchup in the state tournament. The score is 2-1, we had momentum and Gretna is awarded a free kick. Up steps Brett to hit a worldly free kick top corner, and the momentum is back to Gretna. Top players always find a way in big moments.” — Lincoln East coach Colin Smitsek.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝘿; 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙚, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He was the center of the defense for the state champion Dragons. He also had four goals and two assists.
The opponent’s view: "Carson was such a solid force in defense for the Dragons. He has the rare combination of intimidating size and physical strength, mixed with great technique. One of the things that stood out this year was his composure. I've always appreciated his ball-winning and physical play, but the game seemed to slow down for him and this definitely helped take his play to the next level." — Papillion-La Vista coach Andre Watts.
MIKE SAUTTER, Nebpreps
𝘿; 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗 𝙃𝙤𝙫𝙚, 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥, 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Hove's play on defense was a key part in the Junior Jays having a 16-3 record. When there was chaos near the goal, Hove seemed to be at his best in clearing out the ball.
The opponent’s view: “Jacob has great command of the backline. He reads the game well, is a great one-on-one defender, and was a big part of the success Prep had this season.” — Omaha Skutt coach Justin Zabawa.
Metcalf Images
𝘿; 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Weaver (23) is a key reason why Millard South made state in the past two seasons. He’ll play in college at Hastings.
The opponent’s view: “Mac was one of the most tenacious defenders we faced this year. If you couldn't figure out how Millard South made a run to state, look no further than Mac. His size and versatility made it near impossible to penetrate the back line of the Patriots. Whether you tried to go through or over the top, Mac won everything. He is a great communicator and distributes very well out of the back as well. As a former goalkeeper, I would have loved to have Mac in front of me.” — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙂𝙆; 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙘 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙛𝙛, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He helped Gretna win the state championship, and was known for making saves in the biggest moments of matches. He had 11 shutouts in 22 matches.
The opponent’s view: “Not possessing an intimidating height for a goalkeeper, Alec had the innate ability to play above his height. He was brave in the air on both crosses from the flank and aerial balls played from the middle. In addition, he had the reflexes to deny anything from close range. Maybe just as important, his ability to distribute was elite. Alec began many attacks from his precise and quickly timed throws, whether it be to his outside backs, midfielders, or even high-pressing wingers.” — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
