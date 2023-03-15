The high school soccer season has arrived. Brent C. Wagner gets it started with a set of preseason ratings.

CLASS A BOYS; 2022

1. Gretna (20-2); 1

2. Omaha Westside (15-5); 2

3. Creighton Prep (16-3); 4

4. Lincoln East (13-4); 5

5. Lincoln Southwest (12-4); 7

6. Millard South (11-7); 8

7. Omaha Bryan (14-6); 3

8. Papillion-LV South (15-5); 6

9. Elkhorn South (8-7); —

10. Omaha South (8-7); —

Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North.

Refresher: High school soccer keeps growing in the state, including record attendance during the state tournament last season with 29,000 spectators over seven days. In the Class A championship game, Gretna crushed Omaha Westside 8-0 for the largest win in state final history. Omaha Bryan was one of the best stories of the postseason, with the Bears making state for just the second time, and the semifinals for the first time. Lincoln Southeast was the Lincoln Public Schools regular-season champion, while Lincoln East won the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Comments: Gretna is the overwhelming favorite to repeat after only losing a few seniors who played last season and bringing back state player of the year Brett Perkins. In Lincoln, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest could have a good battle to be the top team in the city.

CLASS B BOYS;2022

1. Omaha Skutt (17-3); 1

2. Bennington (17-3); 3

3. Lexington (19-3); 2

4. Scottsbluff (13-5); 5

5. Waverly (16-3); 4

6. GI Northwest (14-4); 8

7. Elkhorn North (10-8); 7

8. Ralston (12-4); —

9. Scotus Central Catholic (12-5); 9

10. Mount Michael (10-8); 6

Contenders: Crete, Nebraska City, South Sioux City, The Platte.

Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 2-1 in the championship match for the Skyhawks’ third straight state title. Waverly was a great story, making it to state for the first time since 2010, then winning a shootout in the first round to make the state semifinals for the first time in 21 years. Second-year program Elkhorn North made the state tournament for the first time.

Comments: The returning goal scorers for Omaha Skutt are overwhelming: Dylan Toth (22 goals), Sam Schendt (12) and Aiden Trumm (12). A state title four-peat is a real possibility for Skutt. Bennington returns Kai Olbrich after a 23-goal season and should be really good.

CLASS A GIRLS;2022

1. Gretna (21-0); 1

2. Omaha Marian (18-3); 3

3. Lincoln Southwest (14-3); 4

4. Lincoln East (13-3); 5

5. Millard West (10-6); 9

6. Lincoln Southeast (16-2); 2

7. Lincoln Pius X (11-5); 6

8. Omaha Westside (12-6); 7

9. Elkhorn South (11-6); 8

10. Columbus (11-5); —

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.

Refresher: Gretna beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1 in the state final to complete an undefeated season and back-to-back state championships. The Dragons combined to beat their three state opponents 11-2 and were probably one of the top three teams in state history. Southeast was the first finalist not from the Omaha area since 2012. Southeast wasn’t ranked to begin the season after going 9-5 the previous season.

Comments: Gretna has the potential to once again have one of the best teams in state history, coming during the final season before Gretna East opens and potentially takes away some of the depth the program has been known for. Ten Gretna players have committed to play college soccer. In Lincoln, it should be very competitive for the top teams, with Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X.

CLASS B GIRLS;2022

1. Omaha Skutt (17-2); 2

2. Norris (19-2); 1

3. Scotus Central Catholic (16-3); 3

4. Omaha Duchesne (15-4); 5

5. Bennington (14-6); 4

6. Elkhorn North (10-8); 7

7. GI Northwest (15-3); 8

8. Elkhorn (9-10); 9

9. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (11-5); 6

10. Omaha Concordia (9-9); —

Contenders: Lexington, Omaha Mercy.

Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 3-2 in a shootout in the championship match despite not having its starting goalkeeper for most of the match because of a red card. That gave Skutt four titles in the past six seasons. Norris had back-to-back finals appearances after never winning a match at state before 2021. Elkhorn North and Grand Island Northwest each made state for the first time.

Comments: It could be another year Skutt and Norris are the final two teams standing. Skutt may not be at full strength at the start of the season because of injuries and players getting a late start after the basketball season. Norris is led by Kennedy Sullivan, who scored 26 goals and had eight assists last season.

Star recognition: Meet the 2022 girls soccer first-team Super-Staters 𝙁; 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧. 𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝘿𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖, 𝙎𝙧. 𝙁; 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤. 𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙪𝙨; 𝙁𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙖, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙚, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧. 𝘿; 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧. 𝘿; 𝘼𝙫𝙞 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧. 𝘿; 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨; 𝙎𝙤. 𝙂𝙆; 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙜, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.

Star recognition: Meet the 2022 boys soccer first-team Super-Staters 𝙁; 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤. 𝙁; 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙑 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧. 𝙁; 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙯, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤. 𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙞𝙨𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙨, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩; 𝙅𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝘾𝙚𝙨𝙖𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧. 𝙈𝙁; 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧. 𝘿; 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙚, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧. 𝘿; 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗 𝙃𝙤𝙫𝙚, 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥, 𝙅𝙧. 𝘿; 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧. 𝙂𝙆; 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙘 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙛𝙛, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧.