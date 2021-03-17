Prep soccer preview: Here's what you should know about every girls soccer team in the city

Coach information, a look back at last season (no, 2019 is not a typo) and an outlook for each city girls soccer team. Here we go.

East

Coach: Emily Mathews (second year).

2019: 14-4 (state semifinalist).

Outlook: Mathews took over for longtime head coach Chuck Morgan prior to the canceled 2020 season. East is led by two Nebraska soccer recruits in senior forward Briley Hill (16 goals in 2019) and senior midfielder Haley Peterson.

Lincoln High

Coach: Shelly Fargo (fourth year).

2019: 6-9.

Outlook: If the Links can score some goals, they have a goalkeeper (senior Mackenzie Smith) who can help them win several matches.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central

Coach: Dave Gosselin (14th year).

2019: 11-3 (district finalist).