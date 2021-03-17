Prep soccer preview: Here's what you should know about every boys soccer team in the city

North Star

Coach: Joel Bergt (first year).

2019: 2-14.

Outlook: Bergt took over for Jason Brunott. Bergt played soccer at Lincoln East and comes from a club coaching background at the Capital Soccer Association. Bergt says North Star has a strong group of returning players and a lot of young talent.

Northeast

Coach: Saul Perez (first year).

2019: 5-8.

Outlook: Perez takes over for Chris Simley, who left to be the head boys soccer coach at Elkhorn. Perez spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at North Star. The Northeast program had steadily been improving before last season was canceled, and won four conference matches in 2019.

Pius X

Coaches: David Wright (first year).

2019: 5-11 (district finalist).