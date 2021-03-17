Prep soccer preview: Here's what you should know about every boys soccer team in the city

Coach information, a look back at last season (no, 2019 is not a typo) and an outlook for each city girls soccer team. Here we go.
East
Coach: Colin Smitsek (fourth year).
2019: 12-4 (state qualifier).
Outlook: Junior defender Brayden McPhail earned all-city honors as a freshman in 2019, and junior forward Haider Al-Barakat scored four goals that season. There are only a few seniors on the team.
Lincoln High
Coach: Alex Cerny (fourth year).
2019: 7-8.
Outlook: Midfield Ian Becerra earned all-city honors as a sophomore in 2019. Cerny feels that attacking should be a strength of the team.
Lutheran/Raymond Central
Coach: Dakota Judds (second year).
2019: 7-8.
Outlook: Junior defender Ben Blankenbiller will be one of the leaders. The Warriors have good players, but depth could be a concern with a small roster.
North Star
Coach: Joel Bergt (first year).
2019: 2-14.
Outlook: Bergt took over for Jason Brunott. Bergt played soccer at Lincoln East and comes from a club coaching background at the Capital Soccer Association. Bergt says North Star has a strong group of returning players and a lot of young talent.
Northeast
Coach: Saul Perez (first year).
2019: 5-8.
Outlook: Perez takes over for Chris Simley, who left to be the head boys soccer coach at Elkhorn. Perez spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at North Star. The Northeast program had steadily been improving before last season was canceled, and won four conference matches in 2019.
Pius X
Coaches: David Wright (first year).
2019: 5-11 (district finalist).
Outlook: After being an assistant coach at Pius X the past five seasons, Wright takes over for Micah Chafee. Wright played soccer at Creighton from 1996-99 and played professionally in the United Soccer League from 2000-04. The Bolts have only two returning starters.
Southeast
Coach: Michael Rozsa (seventh year).
2019: 6-7 (district finalist).
Outlook: The Knights will be one of the most experienced teams in the city with several returning starters.
Southwest
Coach: Derek Scheich (fifth year).
2019: 13-3 (state qualifier).
Outlook: Southwest has 10 seniors including returning starters Eli Rhodes and Braeden Bestmann. Senior Nolan Fuelberth is an NCAA Division I goalie recruit (signed with Northern Illinois), which is rare for a player from Nebraska.