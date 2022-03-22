 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Three Spartans get hat tricks in girls soccer rout of North Star

  • Updated
Kayma Carpenter scored a hat trick and had a pair of assists for the Class A No. 2 Lincoln East girls soccer team in a 10-0 win over Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Tula Waite and Keely Yager also had three goals each for the Spartans. Page Monson had the other goal. 

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln High 0: Hat tricks from Kianna Perez and Aniya Seymore led the No. 4 Silver Hawks at Beechner Field. Kennadi Williams also scored twice, and McKenna Rathbun and Alex Kosmicki each had one. Charley Kort dished out three assists.

High school soccer logo 2014
