Prep glance: Southwest's Kramer racks up four goals after committing to Omaha

On the day he announced his commitment to Omaha, Brayden Kramer scored four goals for the Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team in a 6-1 win against Lincoln Northeast.

Lane Kruse and Caedmon Schwanke each had three assists for Southwest, and Kruse added a goal.

BASEBALL

Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Tuesday's semifinal game between Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran and host Ralston was postponed until Wednesday because of inclement weather.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 0: Ella Dean won No. 4 singles 8-0 and teamed up with Grace Bartolome in No. 1 doubles to win 8-4 for Lincoln Southwest. Three of the Silver Hawks' nine matches ended in sweeps: Dean in No. 4 singles, Penelope Brown in No. 2 singles, and Meenakshi Variyam and Rhea Poda in No. 3 doubles.

