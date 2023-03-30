The Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks gained a 3-0 cushion behind a goal from Caedmon Schwanke in the second half and Lincoln Southwest weathered No. 4 Lincoln East and the rain Thursday at Seacrest Field.

Lincoln Southwest also captured the Community Shield rivalry plaque from the Spartans.

“(East) definitely had a spell there where they were on the front foot,” Lincoln Southwest head coach Derek Scheich said. “We weathered it, no pun intended right? It was just about controlling it from there on and just trying to keep the ball as much as possible. Grind the clock and just be smart. … I'm really proud of the guys for the game management.”

Lane Kruse opened the Silver Hawks' scoring on a penalty kick early in the first half and freshman Spencer Rose was able to coral a rebound to put the Hawks ahead 2-0 before the rain started to fall and at the half.

Dylan Beierman had the clean sheet for the Silver Hawks in net.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Lincoln Pius X boys soccer team was able to come through with a 2-1 road victory against Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast High School Football Field.

Both teams fought against the harsh windy conditions, but the Thunderbolts took the first lead with a Kyler Schell goal in the first half.

The Rockets were able to tie it up 1-1 in the second half before Joey Patera scored the game-winner to help the Thunderbirds get their fourth straight win.

The Thunderbolts improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Rockets drop to 0-4.