Prep glance: Southwest girls survive Pius X rally, win in shootout

Lincoln Pius X rallied from down two goals before the No. 4 Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team pulled out a 3-2 shootout win Tuesday at Pius X High School.

The Silver Hawks won the shootout 4-2.

Charley Kort and Kennadi Williams each scored in the first half to give Southwest a 2-0 lead. But the Thunderbolts rallied. Kate Vacek scored in the second half and Abby Vacek found the back of the net 14 minutes later to tie the match.

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Lesli Donis, Kinsli Gropp and Annika Hanson each scored for the Links.

TRACK AND FIELD

Norris Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles, winning the finals in a wind-aided 14.38 seconds.

Rodencal also won the 300 hurdles in :49.09 and was second in the 100 dash in :12.50, helping the Warriors place sixth in the girls team race.

Logan Lebo placed first in the boys 400 in :52.70 for Lincoln Lutheran.

Lebo was one of two Warrior boys to win an event at the meet. Johnny Puelz won the high jump, going 6 feet, 1 inch. The Lutheran boys finished in eighth place with a team score of 52½. Norris won the invitational with a 128½ team score.

Northwest won the girls team title with 154 points.

Seven meet records were set, including two by Norris' Taylor Bredthauer (girls long jump and 100).

BASEBALL

Creighton Prep's Mooney wins 500th: Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep put on a show in a 14-2 victory over Papillion-La Vista South to help 23rd-year head coach Pat Mooney pick up his 500th victory.

