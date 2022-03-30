 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Southeast comes alive in second half to slip past Lincoln High in boys soccer

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3.30

Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro runs to the sideline to celebrate after scoring against Lincoln High on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team scored back-to-back goals in the second half to squeak past Lincoln High 2-1 Wednesday at Seacrest Field. 

Keegan Thompson put the Links out in front in the first half 1-0 and went into intermission up by that margin. But the No. 8 Knights responded well in the second half. 

Immanuel Wayoro found Maddux Maly for the equalizer before Wayoro himself found the back of the net to give Southeast a lead that they would not give up. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 2: The Knights got shutout victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles while winning two of the three doubles events at Woods Tennis Center. Camilla Ibrahimova was dominant at No. 1 singles for Southeast, defeating Jeana Phan 8-0. Corinne Barber followed up at No. 2 singles with an 8-0 win over Ava Simpson.

