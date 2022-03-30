Prep glance: Southeast comes alive in second half to slip past Lincoln High in boys soccer

The Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team scored back-to-back goals in the second half to squeak past Lincoln High 2-1 Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Keegan Thompson put the Links out in front in the first half 1-0 and went into intermission up by that margin. But the No. 8 Knights responded well in the second half.

Immanuel Wayoro found Maddux Maly for the equalizer before Wayoro himself found the back of the net to give Southeast a lead that they would not give up.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 2: The Knights got shutout victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles while winning two of the three doubles events at Woods Tennis Center. Camilla Ibrahimova was dominant at No. 1 singles for Southeast, defeating Jeana Phan 8-0. Corinne Barber followed up at No. 2 singles with an 8-0 win over Ava Simpson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0