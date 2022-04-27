Prep glance: Southeast boys find scoring touch in second half to down Gators

After a scoreless first half, Lincoln Southeast found its touch on offense to beat Lincoln North Star 3-0 in a boys soccer game Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Tyson Klein, Will Petersen and Hayden Byarlay all found the back of the net for the Knights, with assists by Ty Baker and Immanuel Wayoro. Emmett Anderson made two saves in posting a clean sheet for Southeast.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont Invitational: Lincoln Southeast swept through the field, winning each division. Camila Ibrahimova and Corinne Barber won No. 1 and No. 2 singles, each without losing a single point in either of their three matches. Ally Keitges and Helen Jamison teamed up to win No. 1 doubles, while Lily Rippetau and Lily Talley came back to win No. 2. Lincoln High finished fourth.

Pius X Invitational: Lincoln East took second and Lincoln Pius X third at Woods Tennis Center. The Thunderbolts' Cece Ulrich finished first in pool play at No. 1 singles with a 3-0 record, while Tatum Lewis won No. 3 singles for the Spartans. Elkhorn South won the team title.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Thunderbolts swept all of the singles matches, highlighted by Cece Ulrich winning 8-0 in No. 1. Jacey Tran won at No. 2 singles with an 8-4 win. Harlee Damme and Chelsea Faulkner teamed up for the Rocket win in No. 3 doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Palmyra Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran finished in a tie for second and Lincoln Christian was seventh in the Gold Division at Woodland Hills. The highest placing Warrior was Max Bartels, who shot an 88 to place 11th. Isaiah Nunnally placed seventh for Christian, shooting 81. Palmyra's Noah Carpenter won at 74.

