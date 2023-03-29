The Lincoln High boys soccer team’s rally fell short, as Lincoln Southeast recorded a 4-2 overtime victory Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Immanuel Wayoro and Maddux Maly each scored overtimes goals for Lincoln Southeast in the first 10-minute period.

The Knights took an early 2-0 lead before Alex Warrick and Htoo Say scored second-half goals for Lincoln High to send the game into overtime.

Both Southeast and Lincoln High played with 10 players for most of the second half and in overtime since both received red cards in regulation.

Grand Island 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Owen Reeves scored for North Star late, but Moise Trochez’s second goal put the Islanders ahead for good. Yahir Deluna scored for North Star in the 15th minute to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: Bree Korta scored with 10 minutes to play to put the Bolts out front, and Cathi Pham made three saves for a clean sheet against the Knights.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: Lincoln Southeast won two of the top three singles matches — Corinne Barber at No. 1 and Helen Jamison at No. 3 — but the Gators triumphed in six of the other seven divisions. North Star’s Abby Lottan recorded an 8-2 victory at No. 2 singles and an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles with Jeana Phan. Brynn Person also had wins — in No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles with Piper Ruhl. Elana and Hannah Simpson added wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively for the Gators.