Prep glance: Sophomore duo sparks East girls against North Star
Prep glance: Sophomore duo sparks East girls against North Star

Sophomores Josie Spann and Kayma Carpenter each scored two goals to lead the Class A No. 3 Lincoln East girls soccer team to a 4-0 win against Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Spann opened the scoring with a goal in the 29th minute, and Carpenter followed with a goal in the 44th minute, off an assist from Briley Hill, and again in the 48th minute.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 with the win.

Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln High 1: Kennadi Williams scored a hat trick to push the Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks to the win. Southwest led 2-0 at halftime, but Williams struck twice after that to break the match open.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

