Prep glance: Scott's hat trick leads Lincoln Southwest to girls soccer shutout of Lincoln Northeast
  • Updated
Offense wasn't an issue Wednesday night for the No. 1 Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team as the Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln Northeast 4-0 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Southwest outshot Northeast 32-3.

Southwest midfielder Karli Scott had a hat trick and fellow senior Riley Wells also added a goal. Omaha softball commit Emma Hain and Alexa Gobel split goalkeeping duties for the Silver Hawks' clean sheet. 

Samantha Pryce had 18 saves for the Rockets. 

GOLF

Milford Invitational: Milford's Colton Hauder fired an 83 for a three-shot victory at Thornridge Golf Course, leading the Eagles to the team championship. Led by Zach Ringler in third place, Lincoln Lutheran finished second, four shots back of Milford.

GIRLS TENNIS 

Millard North Triangular: Lincoln Southeast came away with the only win of the day, defeating Lincoln Southwest 4-2, while tying with Millard North 3-3. Southwest and the Mustangs also tied at 3-3. The Knights did their damage in doubles, where the No. 1 team of Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges won both matches while Averie Dodds and Lily Rippeteau went 2-0 in No. 2 doubles. 

