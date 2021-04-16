Prep glance: Scott's early goals set tone in Southwest's shutout soccer win

Midland recruit Karli Scott scored two first-half goals in helping lead the Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team to a 4-0 win against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.

Brooke Kutilek and McKenna Rathbun each scored in the second half to put the game out of reach. Omaha softball recruit Emma Hain and Alexa Gobel combined for the shutout in net.

BOYS GOLF

Fremont Invitational: Lincoln Pius X, led by Caden Kearns' third-place medal, finished second as a team at Fremont Golf Course. Kearns shot a 74 to lead the Thunderbolts to a 302 team total.

Sam Hoiberg added a 75 for a fifth-place finish as all five Pius X golfers finished in the top 15. Kody Sander (76) and Jason Kolbas (77) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, and Thomas Casady took 11th with a 78.

Will Topolski (76) finished sixth for Lincoln East as the Spartans took third (325) in the 12-team field.

Elkhorn South won the event shooting a 297. The Storm's Jack Musil shot a 70 to take individual honors.

