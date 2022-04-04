Prep glance: Pius X girls knock off No. 7 Southeast on the soccer pitch

The Lincoln Pius X girls soccer team handed Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southeast its first defeat of the season, 2-0, Monday at Seacrest Field.
Both Pius X goals came after halftime with Payton Tuttle scoring 12 minutes into the second half and Abby Vacek cushioning the lead in the 79th minute with just seconds to spare.
The Thunderbolts improved to 5-1 while the Knights dropped to 5-1.
"Anytime you beat a quality Lincoln team it propels you forward," Pius X head coach Steve Anderson said. "Onward and upward for the Thunderbolts."
Bolts goalkeeper Cathi Pham earned her third shutout of the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Thunderbird Invitational: The Lincoln Lutheran girls won seven events to roll to the team title in Tecumseh. Adrianna Rodencal set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles (14.77 seconds) and also won the 200 in :26.36. Teammate Sawnyer Benne also won two events (800 and 1,600), and the Warriors set a meet record in the 4x100 relay (:51.69).
On the boys side, Logan Lebo won the 200 (:23.44) and the 800 (2:07.11) to lead the Warriors to a runner-up finish (84 points) behind Tri County (88).
GIRLS TENNIS Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: North Star was dominant in all phases at Woods Tennis Center. Jeana Phan took No. 1 singles with an 8-0 win, while the Navigators never lost more than two sets throughout the dual. BOYS GOLF Shives Papillion Invitational: Gretna's Nolan Johnson won a three-player, two-hole playoff over Creighton Prep's Luke Strako and Elkhorn South's Grayson Allen with a chip-in birdie at Oak Hills Golf Course in Omaha. Allen was eliminated after the first playoff hole.
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bartek finished ninth with a round of 75, as the Thunderbolts finished eighth after shooting a 340. Lincoln Southeast took sixth with a 320.
Creighton Prep won the team title with a 298.
Photos: Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast takes on Pius X in boys soccer
Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro (left) goes up to head the ball against Lincoln Pius X's Sam Spicka during the first half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Basil Fulton and Lincoln Southeast's Malachi Masten both look to head the ball off a throw-in during the first half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Caleb Swanson gets to the ball ahead of Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro during the first half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Nam Ninh celebrates with teammate Will Nelson (right) after scoring against Lincoln Southeast during the first half at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Samer Qahtan (19) dribbles the ball while pursued by Lincoln Pius X's Sam Spicka (right) during the second half at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast head coach Michael Rozsa (left) shouts advice to his team from the sidelines during the second half against Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Henry Moberly controls a goal kick sent to him during the second half against Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Immanuel Wayoro (left) steals the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Mike Wyvill (right) during the second half at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Tyson Klein (left) and Lincoln Pius X's Mike Wyvill battle for the ball during the first half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Caleb Swanson (left) and Morgan Armagost converge on Lincoln Southeast's Henry Moberly (center) during the first half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Tyson Klein (left) and Lincoln Pius X's Mike Wyvill vie for possession of the ball Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Mike Wyvill (left) attempts to maintain control of the ball as Lincoln Southeast's Nate McCashland closes in during the second half Monday at Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
