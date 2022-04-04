Prep glance: Pius X girls knock off No. 7 Southeast on the soccer pitch

The Lincoln Pius X girls soccer team handed Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southeast its first defeat of the season, 2-0, Monday at Seacrest Field.

Both Pius X goals came after halftime with Payton Tuttle scoring 12 minutes into the second half and Abby Vacek cushioning the lead in the 79th minute with just seconds to spare.

The Thunderbolts improved to 5-1 while the Knights dropped to 5-1.

"Anytime you beat a quality Lincoln team it propels you forward," Pius X head coach Steve Anderson said. "Onward and upward for the Thunderbolts."

Bolts goalkeeper Cathi Pham earned her third shutout of the season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Thunderbird Invitational: The Lincoln Lutheran girls won seven events to roll to the team title in Tecumseh. Adrianna Rodencal set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles (14.77 seconds) and also won the 200 in :26.36. Teammate Sawnyer Benne also won two events (800 and 1,600), and the Warriors set a meet record in the 4x100 relay (:51.69).

On the boys side, Logan Lebo won the 200 (:23.44) and the 800 (2:07.11) to lead the Warriors to a runner-up finish (84 points) behind Tri County (88).

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: North Star was dominant in all phases at Woods Tennis Center. Jeana Phan took No. 1 singles with an 8-0 win, while the Navigators never lost more than two sets throughout the dual.

BOYS GOLF

Shives Papillion Invitational: Gretna's Nolan Johnson won a three-player, two-hole playoff over Creighton Prep's Luke Strako and Elkhorn South's Grayson Allen with a chip-in birdie at Oak Hills Golf Course in Omaha. Allen was eliminated after the first playoff hole.

Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bartek finished ninth with a round of 75, as the Thunderbolts finished eighth after shooting a 340. Lincoln Southeast took sixth with a 320.

Creighton Prep won the team title with a 298.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0