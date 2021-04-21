Prep glance: Pieper's PK goal on senior nights lifts Southwest girls to city title

Skylar Pieper scored on a penalty kick to help lift the Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team to a 1-0 win against rival Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

The victory clinched the city title for the Silver Hawks, who improved to 12-0. Pieper's goal, which game on senior night, came in the first half.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: The Class A No. 6 Spartans used an explosive first half at Aldrich Field. East scored two goals 19 minutes apart in the first 40 minutes to seal the victory. Caleb Swanson scored a second-half goal for the Thunderbolts.

TRACK

Dan Tesar Invitational: Sadye Daniell won both distance events and the Lincoln Christian girls won two relays to finish runner-up at Tri County's home meet. Daniell won the 1,600 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 32 seconds, then won the 3,200 in 12:07. Teammate Evyn Shafer claimed first at the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 6 inches. Lincoln Lutheran finished fifth with Kate Leimbach winning gold in the 100 and 200 dashes.

The Lincoln Christian boys finished fourth as Alex Koch won both hurdle events, winning the 110s in :16.06 and the 300s in :42.28.