Prep glance: Novosad brothers' goals lead Silver Hawks boys over North Star

Carter Novosad and his younger brother Tanner teamed up for two goals apiece Tuesday as the Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

Braden Lackey added another goal and dished out three assists. Goalkeepers Nolan Fuelberth and Carter Monroe split time in goal to keep a clean sheet for Southwest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Class A No. 7 Crusaders jumped out to an early lead and held on to win in the Omaha Mercy Invitational Tournament. Olivia Heinert scored two goals for Omaha Marian.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Natalie Thompson, Rhea Poda and Grace Bartolome all posted wins in Nos. 1-3 singles to help lead the Silver Hawks at Woods Tennis Center. Bartolome and Ella Dean teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, as well.

