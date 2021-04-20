 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Novosad brothers' goals lead Silver Hawks boys over North Star
Prep glance: Novosad brothers' goals lead Silver Hawks boys over North Star

  Updated
Carter Novosad and his younger brother Tanner teamed up for two goals apiece Tuesday as the Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

Braden Lackey added another goal and dished out three assists. Goalkeepers Nolan Fuelberth and Carter Monroe split time in goal to keep a clean sheet for Southwest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Class A No. 7 Crusaders jumped out to an early lead and held on to win in the Omaha Mercy Invitational Tournament. Olivia Heinert scored two goals for Omaha Marian.

Girls soccer scores, 4/20

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Natalie Thompson, Rhea Poda and Grace Bartolome all posted wins in Nos. 1-3 singles to help lead the Silver Hawks at Woods Tennis Center. Bartolome and Ella Dean teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, as well.

