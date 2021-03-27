Prep glance: No. 7 Silver Hawk girls soar past No. 1 Marian in shootout

Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 1 Omaha Marian 2-1 after the Silver Hawks finished off the Crusaders 6-5 in a shootout.
Olivia Tollefsen scored the eventual winner for Southwest, while Omaha softball commit Emma Hain made back-to-back saves to preserve the victory.
"We're certainly a team that has been working hard for an opportunity to get out and play a tough team," Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. "A test of where we are at and with the season being very young. We are excited for where we are at, but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.
"Just proud of our group and leadership. ... It's a culture of hard work."
Brooke Kutilek broke the even score in the eighth minute of the first half off a Silver Hawks corner kick, but Omaha Marian tied the score with 10 minutes left in the second half to force the game into overtime and eventually a shootout.
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: After a scoreless first half, the Links broke through with a penalty-kick goal by sophomore Makinley Thomas. Senior Kate Wandsnider put the game away with a corner-kick goal with three minutes remaining.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Junior Ronan Parks scored two goals, one on a penalty kick, and contributed an assist at the Links snapped a two-game skid. Lincoln High's Ka Lu Say also scored a goal while Jackson McNeese had an assist.
BASEBALL
Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 3: Husker recruit Max Buettenback drove in the tiebreaking run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Knights to an upset of the No. 1 Wildcats.
Buettenback had two hits, as did Ethan Steer, who drove a two-out double to right field to set up Buettenback's game-winning hit.
Sam Craft (win) and Connor Wilken (save) combined to limit the Wildcats to three hits.
Southeast closed the day with an 8-7 win against Omaha Burke.
TRACK
Millard North Relays: The Lincoln Southwest girls won every relay event and the team title Saturday with 132 points. Kate Dilsaver was a part of three winning relay teams, helping the Silver Hawks to the 400-meter relay and wins in the 800 and 1,600. Southwest took the 400 in 50.2 seconds and paced the field in the 800 with a time of 1:49.3. The Silver Hawks added wins in the 3,200 relay (10:07.2), 6,400 relay (24:01.0), sprint medley relay (4:40.3) and distance medley relay (13:42.0). Southwest also took both shuttle race events. Megan Keiser and Taylor Fritz added second-place finishes in the shot put and discus, respectively. Keiser set a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet and 3½ inches. Fritz also set a personal best in the discus with a toss of 101-2. Nikki Dirks also finished second in the high jump for the Silver Hawks with a leap of 5 feet.
Southwest finished second on the boys side with 84 points. The Silver Hawks took first in the 3,200 relay in 8:38 and second in the 6,400 relay and Ben Hunzeker leaped his with to first place in the high jump going 5 foot, 10 inches.
Fairbury Invitational: The Lincoln Lutheran boys finished third place in Fairbury, after taking second place in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays. Logan Lebo won the 800 for the Warriors as well, with a margin of almost two seconds. Wyatt Marr also added to the team total, with a second-place finish in discus and third in shot put. Seward won the team title.
The Lutheran girls finished eighth in what was a highly competitive meet. Abi Wohlgemuth won the shot put event for the Warriors and was the only top-three finisher for the school. York secured the team title.