Prep glance: No. 7 Silver Hawk girls soar past No. 1 Marian in shootout

Millard North Relays: The Lincoln Southwest girls won every relay event and the team title Saturday with 132 points. Kate Dilsaver was a part of three winning relay teams, helping the Silver Hawks to the 400-meter relay and wins in the 800 and 1,600. Southwest took the 400 in 50.2 seconds and paced the field in the 800 with a time of 1:49.3. The Silver Hawks added wins in the 3,200 relay (10:07.2), 6,400 relay (24:01.0), sprint medley relay (4:40.3) and distance medley relay (13:42.0). Southwest also took both shuttle race events. Megan Keiser and Taylor Fritz added second-place finishes in the shot put and discus, respectively. Keiser set a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet and 3½ inches. Fritz also set a personal best in the discus with a toss of 101-2. Nikki Dirks also finished second in the high jump for the Silver Hawks with a leap of 5 feet.