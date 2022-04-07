Prep glance: No. 6 Southeast breezes by Lincoln High in gusty match

The No. 6 Lincoln Southeast girls breezed by Lincoln High 4-0 Thursday in a gusty match at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Tayah Ryan scored twice in the second half for the Knights.

Corynne Olsen gave the Knights (6-1) a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into play with a breakaway goal.

Ryan made it 2-0, and Rachel Warrick padded the lead to 3-0 before Ryan capped off the match with her second tally of the game after weaving through the Link defenders.

Sidney Wettlaufer, Graceyn Anderson and Lizzie Peterson all had assists for Southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0