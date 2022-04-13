Prep glance: Nachi's hat trick powers East boys to third straight victory

Lincoln East junior Aidan Nachi had a hat trick for the Class A No. 7 Spartans boys soccer team in a 4-1 win over Lincoln High on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Nachi scored his first goal nine minutes into the first half off an assist from Karter Jeffrey. His second goal was a solo finish at the 16-minute mark. Nachi bagged his hat trick off of another assist from Jeffrey eight minutes into the second half.

Jonny Hoesch also scored a goal for Lincoln East.

The Spartans won their third straight to match their longest streak of the season.

Gretna 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0: Collin McClung and Maguire Perkins each scored in the first half to lift the Dragons to a Metro Tournament championship.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kayla Hassler recorded a hat trick and four other Silver Hawks scored a goal in the shutout at Seacrest Field. Jillian Lane, Aniya Seymore, Kianna Perez and McKennah West each scored, and Kenna Rathbun added three assists for Class A No. 3 Southwest.

Gretna 2, Omaha Marian 0: Top-ranked Gretna defended its Metro Tournament title by scoring two goals in the second half. Chaley French broke a scoreless tie with 28 minutes remaining and Addison LaRock added a goal with six minutes remaining for the Dragons.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: In a matchup of two of the state's top teams, the Spartans split singles matches but won all three doubles to win the dual at Woods Tennis Center. Kristina Le won at No. 4 singles 8-6 and at No. 1 doubles 8-4 alongside Gibsen Chapman.

