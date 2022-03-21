Prep glance: Nachi strikes late to lift No. 9 Spartan boys past No. 3 Silver Hawks

Aidan Nachi found the back of the net in the 75th minute to lift the Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team to a 2-1 win against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Monday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest was awarded a penalty shot in the 63rd minute and tied the game at 1-1. Nachi, who had a chance to put the Spartans up 2-0 in the 39th minute, came through with the game-winner 12 minutes later.

Tommy Stumpff hit a rocket on a free kick to put the Spartans up 1-0.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Pius X 1: Keegan Brink had four hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, and added two RBIs for the No. 2 Spartans at Sherman Field.

AJ Evasco added a hit and three RBIs for the Spartans. Ryan Clementi allowed just two hits to the Thunderbolts, and struck out four over three innings, while Jalen Worthley struck out five over two innings.

Grant Nottleman and Emerson Dolph collected the two hits for Pius X, both doubles.

