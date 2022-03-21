 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep glance: Nachi strikes late to lift No. 9 Spartan boys past No. 3 Silver Hawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.21

Lincoln East’s Elijah Jobst (right) goes for the tackle on Lincoln Southwest’s Leighton Jeppson (6) on Monday at Seacrest Field.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Aidan Nachi found the back of the net in the 75th minute to lift the Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team to a 2-1 win against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Monday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest was awarded a penalty shot in the 63rd minute and tied the game at 1-1. Nachi, who had a chance to put the Spartans up 2-0 in the 39th minute, came through with the game-winner 12 minutes later.

Tommy Stumpff hit a rocket on a free kick to put the Spartans up 1-0.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Pius X 1: Keegan Brink had four hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, and added two RBIs for the No. 2 Spartans at Sherman Field.

AJ Evasco added a hit and three RBIs for the Spartans. Ryan Clementi allowed just two hits to the Thunderbolts, and struck out four over three innings, while Jalen Worthley struck out five over two innings.

Grant Nottleman and Emerson Dolph collected the two hits for Pius X, both doubles.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Prep baseball ratings, 3/22

Prep baseball ratings, 3/22

The top of the ratings are a reflection of last season's state tournament results, but who needs to reload, and who is ready to roll?

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News