Prep glance: Moberly, Petersen team up to lift Southeast in city boys soccer match
Prep glance: Moberly, Petersen team up to lift Southeast in city boys soccer match

  • Updated
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8

Lincoln Southeast's Will Petersen (second left) takes a shot on goal as he's defended by Lincoln Northeast's Mudathir Amon (2), Jack Haeffner (second right) and Ivan Eloume Akwa (20) in the first half Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Henry Moberly had the magic leg Thursday for the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team.

Moberly put the Knights up 1-0 in the opening 10 minutes and later assisted on Will Petersen's game-winning goal to lift the Knights to a 2-1 win over Lincoln Northeast at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Emmett Anderson picked up the victory with six saves for Southeast.

Northeast scored on a penalty kick by Tommy Thorpe with about five minutes remaining.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln High 0: Rachel Warrick scored in the first half for Southeast and Samantha Searcey added a goal after the intermission. Mackenzie Smith made 19 saves for the Links.

BOYS GOLF

Norris Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels shot a 77 and Zach Ringler added a 79 as the Warriors finished fifth with a 344 in the inaugural Norris Invitational at Pioneers Golf Course. Norris put three in the top 10, led by Brock Rowley (76), and won the team title with 309 strokes. Patrick Kenney captured the individual title for Bishop Neumann with a 72.

GIRLS TENNIS

Postponements: Thursday's Columbus Invitational, which includes Lincoln Northeast, was postponed to April 23 because of rain. The Millard North triangular, which includes Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest, was moved to Wednesday.

Prep track results, 4/8

TRACK

Grand Island Invitational: Dajaz DeFrand continued to run past her competition to help lead the Lincoln High girls to a fourth-place finish. DeFrand won the 100-meter dash in 11.67 seconds — the Links' Neryah Hekl was second — and added a first-place finish in the 200 (:25.33). The Lincoln High boys took fifth with Hunter Kuehn third in the long jump at 20 feet, 9 inches. Beni Ngoyi added a second-place finish and James Allen third for Lincoln High in the high jump.

 

