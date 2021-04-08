Prep glance: Moberly, Petersen team up to lift Southeast in city boys soccer match

Henry Moberly had the magic leg Thursday for the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team.

Moberly put the Knights up 1-0 in the opening 10 minutes and later assisted on Will Petersen's game-winning goal to lift the Knights to a 2-1 win over Lincoln Northeast at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Emmett Anderson picked up the victory with six saves for Southeast.

Northeast scored on a penalty kick by Tommy Thorpe with about five minutes remaining.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln High 0: Rachel Warrick scored in the first half for Southeast and Samantha Searcey added a goal after the intermission. Mackenzie Smith made 19 saves for the Links.

BOYS GOLF

Norris Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels shot a 77 and Zach Ringler added a 79 as the Warriors finished fifth with a 344 in the inaugural Norris Invitational at Pioneers Golf Course. Norris put three in the top 10, led by Brock Rowley (76), and won the team title with 309 strokes. Patrick Kenney captured the individual title for Bishop Neumann with a 72.

GIRLS TENNIS