Prep glance: Hogg gets shutout in goal for No. 6 Southeast girls

Samaya Hogg finished with a clean sheet in goal to lead the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Corynne Olsen, Evan Miller, Katelyn Rutledge and Tayah Ryan each scored a goal for the Knights. Samantha Searcey had two assists, and Rachel Warrick and Kylee Kurtzer each had one.

The Knights' record now stands at 12-1 heading into districts.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln High 0: Freshman Penelope Brown improved to 13-4 on the season in No. 2 singles with an 8-0 sweep over Raquel Souto to aid the Silver Hawks. Meenakshi Variyam also earned a sweep in No. 6 singles and teamed up with No. 5 singles winner Rhea Poda to take down Kaitlin Sidders and Emily Robinson 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.

