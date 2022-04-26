 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep glance: Hogg gets shutout in goal for No. 6 Southeast girls

  • Updated
  • 0

Samaya Hogg finished with a clean sheet in goal to lead the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Corynne Olsen, Evan Miller, Katelyn Rutledge and Tayah Ryan each scored a goal for the Knights. Samantha Searcey had two assists, and Rachel Warrick and Kylee Kurtzer each had one.

The Knights' record now stands at 12-1 heading into districts.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln High 0: Freshman Penelope Brown improved to 13-4 on the season in No. 2 singles with an 8-0 sweep over Raquel Souto to aid the Silver Hawks. Meenakshi Variyam also earned a sweep in No. 6 singles and teamed up with No. 5 singles winner Rhea Poda to take down Kaitlin Sidders and Emily Robinson 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News